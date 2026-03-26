Gujarati Urban Film “KUKA is Money Cash” Will Unveil Its High-Energy Trailer and Songs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: The much-awaited Gujarati urban entertainer “KUKA is Money Cash”will celebrate a power-packed Trailer & Songs Launch, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for audiences and the film fraternity. Presented by Shree Maruti Art, the film is directed by Himanshu Patel and produced by Juhi Desai and D.H. Patel, with Juhi Desai as the co-producer.

“KUKA is Money Cash” promises a refreshing cinematic experience set against the backdrop of contemporary city life, exploring ambition, friendship, twists, and the unpredictable highs and lows of chasing success.

Director Himanshu Patel expressed enthusiasm, saying “This film is very close to my heart. We’ve tried to capture the urban pulse of Gujarat, its youth, their hustle, their dreams and present it in a fun, engaging way. The audience will definitely relate to the energy and emotion woven into every frame”

Producers Juhi Desai and D.H. Patel shared “We believed in ‘KUKA is Money Cash’ from day one because it brings a strong commercial flavour with a rooted Gujarati soul. The trailer and songs are just a glimpse; the film has so much more to offer”

Co-producer Piyush Mishra added “The chemistry of the cast, and the storyline,together create an urban entertainer that will connect with audiences of all ages. We are thrilled to bring this project to life”

“KUKA is Money Cash” is gearing up for its theatrical release soon, bringing a fresh wave of urban Gujarati cinema to the big screen

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