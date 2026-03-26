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Home > Sports News > Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters

Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters

Pakistan Super League 2026 begins March 26 with eight teams, featuring new franchises, matches in Lahore and Karachi, a bilingual commentary panel, and defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

Wasim Akram and Zainab Abbas (Image Credits: X)
Wasim Akram and Zainab Abbas (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 26, 2026 10:57:29 IST

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Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters

The 11th season of Pakistan Super League will start on March 26 2026, announcing a new edition of the tournament with eight teams, including two newcomers, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz. The league will last till May 3, and matches will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, but without spectators. The league stage will finish on April 26, and the playoffs will be held in Karachi and Lahore. Commentary Panel

PSL 2026 has a bilingual broadcast team of 23 members working across English and Urdu. English Commentary Panel

The English team is a combination of international stars and ex-Pakistan cricketers: Carlos Brathwaite, Lisa Sthalekar, JP Duminy, Dominic Cork, Nick Knight, Mark Butcher, Martin Guptill, Greg Blewett, and Athar Ali Khan. Former Pakistan internationals: Wasim Akram, Ramiz  Raja, Aamer Sohail, Urooj  Mumtaz, Bazid  Khan

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Urdu Commentary Panel

Shoaib Malik, Salman Butt, Sana Mir, Tariq Saeed, Marina Iqbal, Shah Faisal, Ayaz Chaudhary Presenters

Sikander Bakht (dual role: commentator & presenter), Neroli  Meadows, Jess Crowe, Zainab  Abbas. The team has a variety of players from different backgrounds and combines world experience with local knowledge to attract not only the English-speaking audience but also the Urdu-speaking fans.

PSL Schedule

Pakistan Super League 2026 is scheduled to commence on March 26. Lahore Qalandars will enter the competition as defending champions, having won last year’s tournament. Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore is highly likely to be one of the teams that can pose a serious challenge again.

The schedule for this season runs through May 3 and is even larger than before, with eight teams and a total of 44 matches. The ceremony to mark the beginning of the event will be at Gaddafi Stadium, where Lahore Qalandars play against the new team, Hyderabad Kingsmen. It’s a thrilling and captivating opening, with a well-experienced and title-winning side going up against a newly established franchise.

Nevertheless, this season’s competition will be a different one. Rather than being staged in various cities, the entire tournament will be held in only two cities, i.e. Lahore and Karachi. Matches will be organised at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium, which is the decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board to restrict venues for simplifying the travelling and running of the event more efficiently.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH: ‘Allan Donald Bana Hua Hai!’ – Virat Kohli Left Stunned by ₹7 Crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru All-Rounder’s Deadly Yorker in Nets | WATCH

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Tags: Hyderabad KingsmenLahore QalandarsPSLPSL 2026Rawalpindiz

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Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters

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Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters

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Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters
Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters
Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters
Pakistan Super League 2026: From Wasim Akram to Zainab Abbas, Check Complete List Of Commentators And Presenters

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