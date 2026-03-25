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Home > Elections > Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’

Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’

Ratna Debnath is the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim who has now entered politics as a BJP candidate from Panihati in West Bengal.

Who is Ratna Debnath? (Image: X)
Who is Ratna Debnath? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 25, 2026 22:57:27 IST

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Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’

Ratna Debnath is a political newcomer, as her entire life drastically changed when her daughter, a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, was raped and murdered in August of 2014, as a grieving mother. She is now running as a candidate of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) for the Panihati constituency in West Bengal in the upcoming assembly elections.

The move has most people asking about who Ratna Debnath is. She has been one of the faces of the protests and demands for justice since the crime occurred; her fight has been both personal and public, as she continues to call for justice, safety, and accountability.

Why Ratna Debnath Joined BJP

Ratna Debnath has recently made a commitment to enter the political arena. She explained her reasoning behind this choice: “Last night, I told BJP that I want to enter into politics.” Additionally, she explained why she made this decision, stating, “It has been a long time since my daughter was killed and after enormous protests we have yet to receive justice.”

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As part of its third list of candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named her as a candidate in the Panihati constituency, which is a critical area in the Northern parts of the 24 Paragana district. This appointment by the BJP has been viewed politically as an emotional and calculated decision because this horrific case has created enormous amounts of anger and protests throughout India.

This specific case, known as the RG Kar case, was very disturbing in nature because it involved the rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman in a hospital and the recovery of that woman in a seminar room. In response to the incident, there were many protests by physicians and community members, including a 42-day strike by the physicians in Kolkata, who were demanding justice and implementing additional safety regulations.

Ratna Debnath’s Political Move Sparks Debate

Ratna Debnath has indicated that her decision to run in an election is much more than just a political decision. Rather, she wishes to carry on her fight in another venue, and hence raise public awareness about women’s safety, while she pushes for justice from a political perspective.

Her willingness to run a politically motivated campaign around a tragedy has created some controversy. On one hand, there are those people who view her as a role model for her great courage and strength. On the other hand, there are those who do not approve of the politicization of this traumatic event.

Also Read: Who Is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-Year-Old Son Of A Goa Councillor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Filming And Circulating Obscene Videos Of 30 Minor Girls   

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Tags: Ratna debnathwest bengal assembly election 2026west bengal assembly elections

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Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’

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Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’

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Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’
Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’
Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’
Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother Turns BJP Candidate For West Bengal Election, Says ‘Still No Justice’

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