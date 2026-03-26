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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss

Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss

Veteran Malayalam actor-director E.A. Rajendran passed away at 71, leaving behind a legacy of impactful performances in films, theatre, and television. His death has deeply saddened the Malayalam film industry, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a respected and versatile artist.

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(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 26, 2026 08:42:03 IST

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Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss

Malayalam actor-director E.A. Rajendran died in the age of 71, ending a very long and fruitful career in the field of cinema and theatre. After some time of suffering health problems, he died in the early morning of the 26th of March at his home in Pattathanam, Kollam. His death is a loss to the Malayalam film fraternity and fans because this is a well known and a respected face that has served the industry over decades.

Who Was E.A. Rajendran?

Rajendran had a diverse body of work which consisted of almost 60 Malayalam movies in which he played almost a variety of roles. He was particularly known as a strong supporting actor who could depict the character roles and antagonists in the popular movies like  Narasimham, Meesha Madhavan and Kaliyattam. In addition to movies, he was inseparable with theatre and television where he took part in stage productions as both an actor and a director and in this regard, portrayed his versatility and commitment to the performing arts. 

EA Rajendran cause of Death

Besides his career, Rajendran had an interesting relationship with the theatre fraternity in Kerala by being a member of the Kerala Kalidas Kala Kendram where he assisted in taking literary works to the stage. He leaves behind wife Sandhya and son who is an actor, Divyadarshan. His earthly remains are going to be carried to his home place of Thrissur to undergo the last rites there, where the fans and well-wishers can pay their last tribute to the veteran artist.

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Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss

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Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss

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Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss
Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss
Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss
Who Was E.A. Rajendran? Renowned Malayalam Actor And Director Passes Away At 71 As Fans Mourn An Irreplaceable Loss

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