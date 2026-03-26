Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 26: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India remained largely steady on March 26, 2026, with only minor fluctuations across key cities. This comes even as global markets react to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar.

Precious metals, seen as safe-haven assets, have not shown any sharp rally, pointing to cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

As per the latest retail rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,668 per gram, while 22-carat gold is near ₹13,446 per gram. Silver is hovering close to ₹2,50,100 per kilogram in the domestic market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transport costs and jewellers’ margins.

Gold Prices In Major Cities (Per Gram)

Delhi

24K – ₹14,683

22K – ₹13,461

18K – ₹11,017

Mumbai

24K – ₹14,668

22K – ₹13,446

18K – ₹11,002

Kolkata

24K – ₹14,668

22K – ₹13,446

18K – ₹11,002

Chennai

24K – ₹14,838

22K – ₹13,601

18K – ₹11,351

Gold prices in India are largely driven by international bullion rates, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties and seasonal demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand has stayed firm, limiting any sharp fall in prices.

Silver Prices In Major Cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by both industrial demand and investment buying. Unlike gold, silver tends to react more sharply to global manufacturing trends, making it relatively more volatile.

Delhi

₹2,501 per 10 gram

₹2,50,100 per kg

Mumbai

₹2,501 per 10 gram

₹2,50,100 per kg

Kolkata

₹2,501 per 10 gram

₹2,50,100 per kg

Chennai

₹2,601 per 10 gram

₹2,60,100 per kg

MCX Update: Gold, Silver Trade Slightly Higher

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both gold and silver futures closed higher in the last session on March 25, 2026. The uptick was supported by a weaker US dollar, easing tensions in the Middle East and softer inflation expectations.

Gold – ₹1,43,741 (slightly higher)

Silver – ₹2,34,250 (slightly higher)

Recent futures data also showed some pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders are staying cautious as global economic signals, currency movement and geopolitical developments are expected to guide the next trend in precious metals.

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