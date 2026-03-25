Bank Holidays March 2026: Banks to Remain Closed For Four Days From This Date; Check RBI Calendar List

Bank Holidays March 2026: Banks across India are set to remain closed for four consecutive days towards the end of March 2026, in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. The extended closure includes a combination of regional holidays and the weekend, which could impact banking services such as brand operations, cheque clearances, and in-person transactions.

Customers are advised to plan their bank visit accordingly, though you can use online banking services without any interruption, including ATMs and mobile banking. The RBI holiday list varies by state, so the exact dates may differ depending on location.

Are Banks Open or Closed on March 26 on Ram Navami?

On March 26, banks will remain closed in several states due to Ram Navami. Several states are observing bank holidays, including:

Gujarat

Mizoram

Maharashtra

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

Are Banks Open or Closed on March 27?

Banks will remain closed in some states, including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, on account of Ram Navami, which is observed as a public holiday in these regions. The festival, marking the birth of Lord Rama, is celebrated with religious ceremonies and processions, leading to the suspension of banking operations in affected areas.

Are Banks Open or Closed on March 28?

Banks across India will remain closed on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a regular holiday observed by all scheduled and non-scheduled banks as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

As a result, customers will not be able to access in-branch banking services on this day, though digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate without disruption.

Are Banks Open or Closed on March 30?

On March 31, banks will remain shut across various states due to Mahavir Jayanti. The following states will observe bank holidays:

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Delhi

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

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