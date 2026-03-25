Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold price in India saw a strong opening on March 25, 2026, tracking a sharp rally in global bullion markets. MCX gold rose 4% to trade above Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver gained nearly 6%, crossing Rs 2.36 lakh per kg.

In the international market, spot gold rate climbed to around $4,600 per ounce with a 2% rise, and spot silver rate 4% to hover near $74 per ounce. The rally in precious metals was driven by reports that the US is engaging in talks with Iran, raising hopes of a possible de-escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict.



Silver Rate in India

1kg silver price jumped by Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh, while 100 grams and 10 grams silver rates rose by Rs 1,500 and Rs 150 to Rs 25,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively.

8 grams of silver is up by Rs 120 to Rs 2,000, and 1 gram of silver edged up by Rs 15 to Rs 250.

Why Gold Price in India Rise?

Gold prices are currently responding to shifting geopolitical signals. The price of gold had declined earlier as risk aversion eased despite escalating tension, leading to some profit booking.

However, the recent uptick suggests renewed short-term buying interest. The gold and oil prices are likely to move independently for now, unless a disruption in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz occurs, which could significantly impact broader market trends.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,837 13,600 11,350 Mumbai 14,667 13,445 11,001 Delhi 14,682 13,460 11,016 Kolkata 14,667 13,445 11,001 Bangalore 14,667 13,445 11,001 Hyderabad 14,667 13,445 11,001 Kerala 14,667 13,445 11,001 Pune 14,667 13,445 11,001 Vadodara 14,672 13,450 11,006 Ahmedabad 14,672 13,450 11,006

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Hyderabad 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Kerala 2,600 26,000 2,60,000 Mumbai 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Delhi 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Kolkata 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Bangalore 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Pune 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Vadodara 2,500 25,000 2,50,000 Ahmedabad 2,500 25,000 2,50,000

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