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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

MCX gold rose 4% to trade above Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver gained nearly 6%, crossing Rs 2.36 lakh per kg.

MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh. Photo: AI Generated
MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 25, 2026 12:14:54 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold price in India saw a strong opening on March 25, 2026, tracking a sharp rally in global bullion markets. MCX gold rose 4% to trade above Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver gained nearly 6%, crossing Rs 2.36 lakh per kg. 

In the international market, spot gold rate climbed to around $4,600 per ounce with a 2% rise, and spot silver rate 4% to hover near $74 per ounce. The rally in precious metals was driven by reports that the US is engaging in talks with Iran, raising hopes of a possible de-escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Silver Rate in India

1kg silver price jumped by Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh, while 100 grams and 10 grams silver rates rose by Rs 1,500 and Rs 150 to Rs 25,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively. 

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8 grams of silver is up by Rs 120 to Rs 2,000, and 1 gram of silver edged up by Rs 15 to Rs 250. 

Why Gold Price in India Rise? 

Gold prices are currently responding to shifting geopolitical signals. The price of gold had declined earlier as risk aversion eased despite escalating tension, leading to some profit booking. 

However, the recent uptick suggests renewed short-term buying interest. The gold and oil prices are likely to move independently for now, unless a disruption in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz occurs, which could significantly impact broader market trends. 

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

14,837

13,600

11,350

Mumbai

14,667

13,445

11,001

Delhi

14,682

13,460

11,016

Kolkata

14,667

13,445

11,001

Bangalore

14,667

13,445

11,001

Hyderabad

14,667

13,445

11,001

Kerala

14,667

13,445

11,001

Pune

14,667

13,445

11,001

Vadodara

14,672

13,450

11,006

Ahmedabad

14,672

13,450

11,006

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

10 Gram (₹)

100 Gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Hyderabad

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Kerala

2,600

26,000

2,60,000

Mumbai

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Delhi

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Kolkata

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Bangalore

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Pune

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Vadodara

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Ahmedabad

2,500

25,000

2,50,000

Also Read: Who Is Kumar Mangalam Birla? Billionaire Behind Aditya Birla Group Chairman Buys RCB in ₹16,600 Crore Deal- Check Massive Net Worth, Business Empire 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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