Gold and Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Surges 4% Above Rs1.44 Lakh, Silver Soars 6% to Rs2.50 Lakh; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold price in India saw a strong opening on March 25, 2026, tracking a sharp rally in global bullion markets. MCX gold rose 4% to trade above Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver gained nearly 6%, crossing Rs 2.36 lakh per kg.
In the international market, spot gold rate climbed to around $4,600 per ounce with a 2% rise, and spot silver rate 4% to hover near $74 per ounce. The rally in precious metals was driven by reports that the US is engaging in talks with Iran, raising hopes of a possible de-escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict.
Silver Rate in India
1kg silver price jumped by Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh, while 100 grams and 10 grams silver rates rose by Rs 1,500 and Rs 150 to Rs 25,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively.
8 grams of silver is up by Rs 120 to Rs 2,000, and 1 gram of silver edged up by Rs 15 to Rs 250.
Why Gold Price in India Rise?
Gold prices are currently responding to shifting geopolitical signals. The price of gold had declined earlier as risk aversion eased despite escalating tension, leading to some profit booking.
However, the recent uptick suggests renewed short-term buying interest. The gold and oil prices are likely to move independently for now, unless a disruption in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz occurs, which could significantly impact broader market trends.
Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
14,837
|
13,600
|
11,350
|
Mumbai
|
14,667
|
13,445
|
11,001
|
Delhi
|
14,682
|
13,460
|
11,016
|
Kolkata
|
14,667
|
13,445
|
11,001
|
Bangalore
|
14,667
|
13,445
|
11,001
|
Hyderabad
|
14,667
|
13,445
|
11,001
|
Kerala
|
14,667
|
13,445
|
11,001
|
Pune
|
14,667
|
13,445
|
11,001
|
Vadodara
|
14,672
|
13,450
|
11,006
|
Ahmedabad
|
14,672
|
13,450
|
11,006
Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
10 Gram (₹)
|
100 Gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Kerala
|
2,600
|
26,000
|
2,60,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Delhi
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Pune
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,500
|
25,000
|
2,50,000
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.