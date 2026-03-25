Who Is Kumar Mangalam Birla? Billionaire Behind Aditya Birla Group Chairman Buys RCB in ₹16,600 Crore Deal- Check Massive Net Worth, Business Empire

In a landmark deal highlighting the soaring value of Indian cricket, reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been acquired by a prominent consortium for $1.78 billion (around Rs 16,600 crore).

The winning bid is led by a diverse group of investors, headed by the Aditya Birla Group, chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, along with The Times of India Group. The consortium also includes Bolt Ventures, led by US-based sports investor David Blitzer, who holds stakes in teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Crystal Palace—as well as global private equity firm Blackstone, investing through its Blackstone Private Equity Strategies (BXPE) arm.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Buys RCB in ₹16,600 Crore Deal

The IPL and Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchises are being acquired from United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of Diageo plc, in a deal that values the team at around $1.78 billion (approx Rs 16,600 crore).

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said, “Over the past 2 decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport. We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy.”



Who Is Kumar Mangalam Birla?

Billionaire and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is a fourth-generation member of the illustrious Birla family. He took over the group in 1995 at the age of 27 following the death of his father, Aditya Vikram Birla.

Under the leadership, the Aditya Birla Group’s annual turnover has grown from $2 billion in 1995 to approximately $67 billion as of March 2025. He received India’s third-highest civilian award in 2023 for his contributions to trade and industry.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from London Business School, where he is also an Honorary Fellow.

Kumar Mangalam Birla Net Worth

According to reports, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $18.7 billion to $20.1 billion, ranking him among the top 10 richest individuals in India.

He holds 60% stake in India’s largest cement manufacturer, UltraTech Cement, 30% stakes in the world’s largest aluminum rolling company, Hindalco Industries, and a 34% stake in one of India’s leading producers of viscose staple fibre and chemicals, Grasim Industries.

RCB’s New Owners Aim to Build Global Sports Brand

The new ownership group has outlined a unified vision to elevate RCB’s “Bold” identity into a globally recognised sporting brand. Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla highlighted that the IPL has transformed Indian cricket into a global powerhouse, creating immense value over the past two decades.

David Blitzer, Founder, Bolt Ventures, said: “RCB has a world-class fanbase, and the IPL is one of the great growth stories in global sport. Having invested in clubs and leagues around the world, I believe the opportunity at RCB stands out. We look forward to working alongside our partners and the BCCI to build on the franchise’s championship success.”

The involvement of global players like Blackstone and Bolt Ventures also reflects a move towards adopting international standards in sports management and investment.

Also Read: Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth