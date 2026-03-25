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Home > Business News > Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth

Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth

Ananya Birla, part of one of India’s most influential business families, has carved out her own identity as an entrepreneur, singer, and investor. She is the eldest daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and sister of Aryaman Vikram Birla.

Ananya Birla (Via Wikipedia)
Ananya Birla (Via Wikipedia)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 25, 2026 11:10:18 IST

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Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth

Ananya Birla, part of one of India’s most influential business families, has carved out her own identity as an entrepreneur, singer, and investor. She is the eldest daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and sister of Aryaman Vikram Birla, also he is set take over as chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Early Life And Education

Born in Mumbai in 1994, Ananya Birla studied at the American School of Bombay before pursuing economics and management at the University of Oxford. She showed an early interest in both music and business, eventually balancing both careers at a young age.

Built Her Own Business Empire At 17

Ananya started her entrepreneurial journey at just 17 with Svatantra Microfin, a company focused on providing small loans to rural women entrepreneurs.

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Over the years, the company has grown into one of India’s leading microfinance institutions. She also launched ventures like luxury e-commerce platform Ikai Asai and has expanded into sectors like beauty, tech, and finance.

She currently holds key positions in several Aditya Birla Group companies.

From Pop Star To Entrepreneur

Apart from business, Ananya Birla made a mark in the global music industry. She became the first Indian artist with an English single to go platinum, gaining international recognition. She later shifted focus towards building businesses and investments, stepping back from music at the peak of her career.

Net Worth And Luxury Lifestyle

Ananya Birla’s personal net worth is estimated to be around ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,770 crore, based on various reports. She lives in a lavish Mumbai mansion worth around ₹425 crore and is known for her high-end lifestyle, luxury cars, and global investments. Despite belonging to a billionaire family, she has built a significant part of her wealth independently.

Beyond Business

Ananya is also actively involved in social initiatives. Through her foundation and mental health initiative MPower, she works to spread awareness and improve access to mental healthcare in India.

Why She Stands Out

More than just a business heiress, Ananya Birla represents a new generation of entrepreneurs who are building independent identities. From finance to music and philanthropy, she continues to expand her influence across industries.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin Price Drops By $70,000 Amid Iran-US Conflict: Know How Geopolitical Tension And Rising Oil Prices Are Influencing Crypto Market

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Tags: Aditya Birla GroupAnanya BirlaAnanya Birla business empireAnanya Birla net worthAryaman Vikram BirlaIndian businesswomanIndian entrepreneurkumar mangalam birlaSvatantra Microfin

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Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth

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Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth
Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth
Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth
Who Is Ananya Birla? Daughter Of Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, New RCB Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla’s Sister, And A Businesswoman With A Massive Net Worth

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