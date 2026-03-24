Bitcoin Price Drops By $70,000 Amid Iran-US Conflict: Know How Geopolitical Tension And Rising Oil Prices Are Influencing Crypto Market

The world is suffering from the West Asia tension, and the conflict has now stretched into the fourth week. The war has impacted the global market across sectors and now it has triggered a fresh wave of selling in crypto currencies after which the Bitcoin has gone below $70,000 mark. The popular crypto coin fell around $68,627 and hovering near $68,627 after around $243 million in rapid liquidations hit the market, with most losses coming from long positions.

Apart from Bitcoin, the overall crypto market observes a sharp decline, Ethereum dropped 2 per cent, while Bitcoin eased 0.9 per cent over past 24 hours. Talking about altcoins, BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Hyperliquid, and Cardano fell by up to 2 per cent while TRON managed a little gain of 0.3 per cent.

As per CoinSwitch, macroeconomic pressure, consisting of oil prices and reduced expectations of US rate cuts, continues to impact equities as well as digital assets.

The media reports suggest that short-term volatility is expected to persist, particularly as weekend trading typically observes a thinner liquidity, with clearer trends expected once full participation returns during the week.

The CoinMarketCap data shows that the total crypto market capitalisation slipped by 1 per cent to $2.35 trillion.

In the past week, the Ethereum has declined 8.5 per cent whereas Bitcoin has declined 7 per cent. Speaking about altcoins, BNP, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano have fallen around 11 per cent while TRON and Hyperliquid have gone up by 4 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

According to a media report published in ET, the crypto market is currently in a cautious consolidation phase amid macro uncertainty. The reports suggest that Bitcoin is holding support near $66,000-$67,000 whereas Ethereum is testing the $2,000 level.

CEO of Giottus, Vikram Subburaj told to Financial daily that the market remains confined to a narrow range and continues to be influenced more by the oil prices, interest rates and geopolitical developments influence the market during the ongoing West Asia conflict. He further added that unless the Bitcoin crosses the $70,000-$72,000 mark on the graph with stronger participation and steady ETF demand, the ongoing rebound should be treated with caution.