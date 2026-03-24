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Home > Business News > Your Food Delivery Just Got More Expensive: After Zomato, Swiggy Also Increases Platform Fee, Check Cheaper Platforms Here

Your Food Delivery Just Got More Expensive: After Zomato, Swiggy Also Increases Platform Fee, Check Cheaper Platforms Here

Food delivery in India is getting expensive as Zomato and Swiggy raise platform fees again. Rising costs are pushing users toward cheaper options like ONDC, magicpin, and direct brand apps, which offer lower commissions, fewer charges, and better savings for budget-conscious customers.

Food Delivery Gets Costlier
Food Delivery Gets Costlier

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 24, 2026 12:35:45 IST

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Your Food Delivery Just Got More Expensive: After Zomato, Swiggy Also Increases Platform Fee, Check Cheaper Platforms Here

The period of affordable yet easily accessible food technology services in India has transitioned into an expensive service. The two companies, Zomato and Swiggy, have implemented their third fee increase because they maintain control over their delivery services, which affects all users who use their platforms every day.

The delivery charge for Zomato has increased to a new record of ₹14.90, which excludes GST, while Swiggy charges ₹17.58, which includes GST. The main focus of these companies now exists in making profits, which causes budget-conscious diners to search for dining options that do not require them to pay extra for dining convenience.

Low-Cost Food Delivery Platforms

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) acts as a strong market disruptor because it exists in a current environment where large companies create higher obstacles to entry.

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Data from March 2026 shows that consumers who order the same meal through ONDC-compatible buyer apps such as Magicpin and Paytm will pay 15 to 20 percent less for their orders.

The ONDC platform operates with lower restaurant commission rates, which range from 3 percent to 12 percent, while traditional aggregators demand commissions that start at 25 percent and above.

Restaurants pass their savings to customers because most ONDC buyer apps charge much lower platform fees or completely eliminate them to increase their customer base.

Direct Food Ordering Apps

The current trend of direct-to-consumer (D2C) food delivery services provides complete cost transparency for customers who want to avoid all hidden fees.

The delivery service of Rapido’s Ownly platform provides its customers with zero-cost delivery, yet they only need to pay for the distance their rider actually travels without any extra charges from the platform.

Customers who use brand applications such as EatSure, which includes Behrouz Biryani and Faasos, and the Domino’s app can skip all third-party payment charges.

Households that want to save money should use “brand-direct” routes because these routes provide lower prices and special loyalty points, which customers can exchange for free meals.

Also Read: Gold Crashes Rs 10,000 In a Day, Silver Plunges Rs 18,000: Is This The Right Time To Buy?

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Your Food Delivery Just Got More Expensive: After Zomato, Swiggy Also Increases Platform Fee, Check Cheaper Platforms Here

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Your Food Delivery Just Got More Expensive: After Zomato, Swiggy Also Increases Platform Fee, Check Cheaper Platforms Here
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