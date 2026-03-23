Gold Crashes Rs 10,000 In a Day, Silver Plunges Rs 18,000: Is This The Right Time To Buy?

Gold prices fell by approximately Rs 10,000 in one day due to a sharp and unexpected drop, leaving investors stunned as silver dropped even more dramatically about Rs 18,000. This has created significant uncertainty in the markets and caused potential buyers to question whether or not it is a good time to buy metals currently.

The price drops for both silver and gold come at a time when both precious metals have been traded at record high prices, with most experts agreeing that prices were at levels that could not be sustained much longer. Therefore, while the amount of price decrease was surprising to many market observers, the potential for occasional price pull-backs was expected and certainly has occurred.

Record High Gold Rates Trigger Profit Booking Sell-Off

Analysts are describing two major causes for this dramatic price change: profit-taking by gold and silver investors. The tremendous amount of profit taken by gold and silver investors after the price increases resulted in a number of investors trying to sell at once, thereby creating an avalanche of selling activity, resulting in further price decreases. Additionally, there were large instances of liquidation in the marketplace wherein long positions were liquidated rapidly.

The rise in the value of the US Dollar has been one of the primary factors pressuring gold and silver prices. A strengthening dollar increases pressure on gold and silver prices making them less attractive to many investors around the world, as the rise in interest rates and yields has diminished the attractiveness of non-interest paying investments like gold.

Global Economic Signals Impact Gold Rates Sentiment

The market’s sentiment has also continued with other factors, including global economic signals. Many investors are now waiting for the release of US economic data, including upcoming employment and manufacturing reports, before making long-term investment decisions. Strength in the US economy could further diminish expectations for additional US interest rate cuts, which would have a negative impact on gold prices.

Although the market’s movement is perceived as being negatively impacted at present, analysts do not believe they will be this way long-term and claim this correction to prices is a routine part of the market cycle. According to one analyst, “The market has been overdue for a correction from the rapid price increase, so declines would be expected at some point in time during a market correction phase.”

Is This the Right Time to Buy Gold After Rates Crash?

Another analyst added that the decline has been due to several factors, including profit-taking and global events; however, their longer-term perspective suggests that the overall trend may remain positive.

Many experts urge investors to use this sudden decrease in value of gold and silver as an opportunity to purchase at low prices. Although short-term fluctuations may continue in gold/silver prices, the long-term potential of these commodities should be very bright based upon geopolitical instability and general uncertainty in the overall global economy.

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