CLEAR Premium Water Launches Bold New Campaign With Hrithik Roshan Against Duplicate Brands

Featuring brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, CLEAR Premium Water’s latest TVC tackles India’s duplicate water market with nostalgia, humour, and a strong message on authenticity.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 7: India’s bottled water industry is expanding rapidly, but alongside this growth comes an increasingly concerning challenge — the rise of lookalike and duplicate water brands. Addressing this issue head-on, CLEAR Premium Water has unveiled one of its most assertive and culturally resonant campaigns to date: “Pani Ho Toh CLEAR.”

Featuring brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, the campaign combines humour, nostalgia, and a sharp consumer-first message to spotlight the growing problem of imitation products in the packaged drinking water segment.

India has long been familiar with the culture of duplicates. From fashion accessories to electronics, imitation products have become commonplace across markets. However, CLEAR Premium Water believes that when it comes to drinking water, imitation moves beyond inconvenience and enters the realm of consumer safety and trust.

With India’s bottled water market valued at over USD 7 billion and continuing to grow at a strong pace, CLEAR’s latest campaign positions the brand not merely as a market participant but as a category leader advocating authenticity and quality standards.

According to the company, the creative direction behind the campaign draws a compelling parallel between Hrithik Roshan’s iconic public persona and the reality of imitation in the bottled water space. Over the past two decades, the actor’s dance moves, film characters, and style have been recreated countless times across popular culture. Yet, as the campaign subtly highlights, while imitation may replicate appearances, it rarely captures the substance behind the original.

CLEAR applies the same analogy to the packaged water market. Several brands have attempted to mirror CLEAR’s visual identity through similar packaging aesthetics, label structures, and cap designs. However, the company emphasizes that the real differentiator lies in its rigorous purification standards, fully automated manufacturing processes, and commitment to quality assurance.

Speaking about the campaign, Hrithik Roshan said:

“Over the last three years, I’ve been witness to CLEAR’s commitment to quality. I admire their authenticity and drive to deliver safe drinking water to their consumers. I’m happy to be a part of their campaign that puts customer safety at the forefront.”

The campaign also reflects a broader strategic positioning for CLEAR Premium Water. Rather than framing the narrative as a competitive market battle, the company is steering the conversation toward consumer awareness and category responsibility.

Commenting on the initiative, Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO of CLEAR Premium Water, said:

“This campaign is not about winning against competition, it’s about standing up for the consumer. In a space where imitation can blur perception, our responsibility is to restore clarity, reinforce trust, and remind people that when it comes to water, authenticity isn’t a choice, it’s a necessity.”

Anchored by the tagline “Pani Ho Toh CLEAR,” the campaign functions both as a brand promise and a consumer call-to-action, encouraging people to make informed choices in a market where visual similarities can often create confusion.

Founded in 2005 by Nayan Shah under Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad, CLEAR Premium Water has established a strong nationwide footprint over the years. The brand currently operates through more than 45 plants, 1,100+ distributors, 1,600+ HoReCa clients, and over 1,75,000 retail outlets across India. Its distribution network spans airlines, luxury hotels, modern trade, quick commerce platforms, and general retail channels.

The campaign is currently live across digital platforms and mass media channels.

Instagram:

CLEAR Premium Water Campaign on Instagram

YouTube:

CLEAR Premium Water Campaign on YouTube