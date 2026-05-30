Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launch: 500Km Range, Updated Features, And Premium Interior, Check All Features And Price

Elon Musk owned electric vehicle manufacturing company Tesla is expanding its portfolio in India through the launch of the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive. The company has launched the EV at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 50.89 lakh. The EV is positioned as the new entry-point into Tesla’s Indian lineup. The five seat electric SUV undercuts the larger six-seat Model Y L by Rs 11.1 lakh while bringing updated styling, upgraded cabin technology, and new interior themes.

Deliveries will begin in India from July 2026. Orders are open now, so buyers do not have to wait long to lock in their booking. This is Tesla’s second Model Y variant in India, following the launch of the six-seat Model Y L last month.



What You Get Inside



The cabin has received some meaningful updates with this new model. The 2026 Model Y Premium RWD is available in two interior themes: an all-black option with a fully blacked-out headliner and premium trim, and a new Zen Grey interior that gives the cabin a calmer, more minimalist feel.

The main upgrade inside is a 16-inch primary touchscreen up front, along with an 8-inch touchscreen for rear passengers. Tesla controls almost everything through these screens, from navigation to climate settings. Other features include a panoramic glass roof, a powered tailgate, LED ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and power reclining and folding rear seats.

Tesla also offers the optional Full Self-Driving feature for an additional Rs 6 lakh, though it remains an add-on rather than a standard inclusion.



Range, Performance and Practicality



The Model Y Premium RWD does zero to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 500km on a single charge. Real-world range will vary depending on traffic, speed, and air conditioning use, but 500km is a solid number for daily commutes and occasional highway runs.

The car seats five and offers 2,138 litres of total storage space, which includes both the front boot and the rear cargo area. For a family car or someone who travels often, that is a practical advantage over many rivals.

Tesla also claims buyers can save up to Rs 20,000 per month compared to running a petrol car of a similar segment, thanks to lower fuel and maintenance costs.



Pricing and How to Buy



At Rs 50.89 lakh, the Model Y Premium RWD sits Rs 11.1 lakh below the Model Y L, making it the more accessible of the two. Tesla is offering financing with a monthly EMI starting at Rs 39,990, with a down payment of Rs 6 lakh on a seven-year plan at 8.5 per cent APR.

Test drives are available at Tesla Experience Centers in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. For anyone who has been waiting for a more affordable way into Tesla’s Indian lineup, this is the closest the brand has come to a reachable price point so far.



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