JENPAS UG Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Instructions

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the JENPAS UG Admit Card 2026 for candidates applying for admission to undergraduate nursing, paramedical and allied programmes. Those who have already submitted their application can download their hall ticket from the official website by logging in with the use of their application details. The entrance exam requires the admit card as an essential document by the candidates. They are urged to download the hall ticket ahead of time and carefully check the validity of all the mentioned details before the exam.

How to download JENPAS UG Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of WBJEEB. They are required to log in using their application number, password and other security details to access the hall ticket.

After successful login, download the admit card and open it for a clear printout for the exam. The board has stated that the admit cards will be available only through an online mode and no hard copies will be sent to any post or other uses. Candidates should keep the downloaded copy till their admission process is over.

What details are mentioned in the JENPAS UG admit card

The admit card includes useful information which candidates should check carefully. Information such as candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, shift and examination paper are included in the admit card.

In case a candidate feels that there is some inconsistency in personal information or examination related information, he/she should immediately get in touch with the board. If the discrepancy is ignored, it could raise problems on the day of examination. In addition, candidates are required to carry along a valid photo ID proof with them while carrying the admit card.

What is the significance of the JENPAS UG admit card

The hall ticket is the official pass for the examination which bit candidated cannot enter the examination centre unless he/she presents a duly issued admit card of WBJEEB.

The admit card not only provides candidates the authority to enter the examination centre but also helps them to identify their assigned centre, reporting time and examination paper. Therefore, before sitting for the test, candidates are advised to have a thorough look at all the instructions on the admit card. Not adhering to the set rules could create inconveniences for the candidates during the examination.

What is the JENPAS UG 2026 exam pattern

The JENPAS UG exam is conducted for admission to various nursing, paramedical and allied health science programmes conduct by the participating institutions in West Bengal. The entrance test has two papers. Paper I is for candidates applying for nursing and paramedical courses, whereas Paper II for programmes in hospital administration and allied fields. The exam determines the eligibility and merit of candidates for admission to the undergraduate programmes.

What must candidates do before the exam

Candidates must check all the details written in their admit cards and ensure that they match with the details mentioned in their application. Candidates are also advised to find their examination centre in advance to avoid any confusion on the exam day. Besides, candidates should keep their admit card, identity proof and other documents ready ahead of the exam. In order to have a smooth exam experience, candidates are advised to adhere to official instructions and reporting time and reach their respective centres on time. Now, with the help of the candidate, they can focus on the final stage of preparation and complete all the exam formalities before the JENPAS UG Admit Card 2026 is available.

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