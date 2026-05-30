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Home > Education News > TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details

TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has announced the TS DEECET Result 2026.

TS DEECET Result 2026
TS DEECET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 14:55 IST

The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the TS DEECET Result 2026 for the candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test. The result is now available online in the form of rank cards, where the candidates can check their result and the eligibility for the next stage of the admission process. The candidates who contested the entrance examination can now view their rank cards by entering roll number on the portal. The release of the result has initiated the admission process for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed ) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (D.P.S.E) programmes in the participating institutions in the state.

How to get TS DEECET Result 2026

The candidates can download the rank cards from the official TS DEECET website. To check the result, the candidates need to use roll number in the login box of the portal. On clicking submit, the rank card will appear on the screen. The candidates need to download and print the same document, as it will be needed during the counselling and admission process. Applicants should cross-check all the information stated in the rank card immediately after downloading.

What information is included in the TS DEECET rank card

The rank card includes a number of other information about the candidate’s performance in the entrance examination. These include the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, marks secured, qualifying status and rank secured in the examination.

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This document is also a vital document for admission as well as counselling. Any misinformation in personal or examination information should be directed to the concerned authorities at the earliest. The candidates should maintain both digital and printed copies of the rank card for future use.

How TS DEECET 2026 was conducted

The entrance examination was conducted on May 21 & May 22 in the designated centres. Before the declaration of results, the authorities published a provisional answer key, question paper and individual response sheets for the transparency of selection. The candidates also notified their objections with respect to the provisional answer key over the concerned period of time. After considering the objections, the final process of evaluation and declaration of results was completed. This guarantees the fairness and correctness in the preparation of merit lists.

What is the TS DEECET counselling process

The indexing for admission to various teacher education programmes will be conducted from June 1, on the basis of merit-list-ranked candidates. During enrolment, the candidates shall be required to complete the enrolment, verification of documents and allotment of seats as per the counselling schedule announced by the concerned authorities. The notifications regarding the counselling schedule will be posted on the official website. Make it a habit to regularly read official notifications, important deadlines and other important information regarding admission.

Why is the TS DEECET result important

The result of TS DEECET is the ticket for gaining admission to the recognition course for elementary (teacher) education in Telangana. The rank will place the candidate in the merit list and is essential for seat allotment during the counselling. Now that the result is out, candidates who qualify can commence their admission procedures. The rank card also gives an idea about their eligibility and their chances of getting an admission to their chosen institution. Candidates should prepare all necessary documents in advance before attending the counselling to avoid problems during admission.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Delayed at Some Centers; NTA Revises Afternoon Exam Timing

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TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details
Tags: Telangana DEECET ResultTS DEECET counselling processTS DEECET rank cardTS DEECET result

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TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details

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TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details
TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details
TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details
TS DEECET Result 2026 Declared at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card and Check Counselling Details

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