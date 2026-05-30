Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low

Oil’s Wild Ride Takes A U-Turn: How Falling Crude Prices Could Be Good News For Your Wallet

Oil prices aren’t climbing anymore the way they were just a couple of weeks back. Brent crude, the global yardstick, has dropped close to 2% to about $91 per barrel, and it also closed out the month down roughly 17%, which is its sharpest monthly slide since 2020.

The shift feels pretty dramatic if you remember how tense everything was. During the peak of Middle East frictions, Brent jumped to more than $126 per barrel, while WTI moved above $119, levels that hadn’t been seen in four years. At that time, worry over supply interruptions was basically steering the whole story, as traders raced to bake in geopolitical risks. But now those worries seem to be cooling off. As diplomacy and related developments tone down fears about global oil supplies, crude prices have started to fall back from those conflict-powered highs.

For regular consumers and companies, this could come as something positive. Cheaper oil usually means lower costs for fuel, shipping, and day-to-day transportation, which can help calm inflation pressures. Even though energy markets still react quickly to geopolitical swings, this recent retreat gives economies a small but needed pause after spending months dealing with higher expenses.

(Disclaimer: Crude oil prices and market data mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports and prevailing market trends at the time of writing)

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