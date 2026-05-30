Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low

Oil Prices Slide Sharply as Ceasefire Hopes Calm Markets: Oil markets are finally sort of catching their breath, yeah. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures slipped back under $87 per barrel, settling around $87.20, and that comes with a sharp 16.2% drop for the month. It’s a six-week low, and it also hints at a pretty dramatic cooldown in the geopolitical anxieties that had earlier yanked energy prices upward. One big driver behind the fall looks like rising confidence in possible talks, especially between the United States and Iran. There are reports that both sides may have landed on a preliminary understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days. That would dial down worries about a wider regional clash, the kind that could put global oil supplies at risk.
For investors, the takeaway feels straightforward: less political friction means less danger already priced into crude. As fears about disruptions keep easing, traders are basically unwinding the extra premium that had helped push prices toward multi-year highs. So, the retreat in oil prices, while not exactly subtle, could give some relief to consumers, companies, and inflation-weary economies across the world.
What Is Behind The Oil Price Decline?
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