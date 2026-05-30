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Home > Business News > Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low

Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low

Crude oil prices tumbled as U.S.-Iran ceasefire hopes eased geopolitical tensions, pushing WTI below $87 and Brent near $91. Lower energy costs could provide relief for inflation, businesses, and consumers.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 10:21 IST

Oil Prices Slide Sharply as Ceasefire Hopes Calm Markets: Oil markets are finally sort of catching their breath, yeah. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures slipped back under $87 per barrel, settling around $87.20, and that comes with a sharp 16.2% drop for the month. It’s a six-week low, and it also hints at a pretty dramatic cooldown in the geopolitical anxieties that had earlier yanked energy prices upward. One big driver behind the fall looks like rising confidence in possible talks, especially between the United States and Iran. There are reports that both sides may have landed on a preliminary understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days. That would dial down worries about a wider regional clash, the kind that could put global oil supplies at risk.

For investors, the takeaway feels straightforward: less political friction means less danger already priced into crude. As fears about disruptions keep easing, traders are basically unwinding the extra premium that had helped push prices toward multi-year highs. So, the retreat in oil prices, while not exactly subtle, could give some relief to consumers, companies, and inflation-weary economies across the world.

What Is Behind The Oil Price Decline?

  • U.S.-Iran ceasefire progress, there are reports about some kind of preliminary 60-day ceasefire extension between the United States and Iran, and that’s been enough to reduce the fears of a wider Middle East conflict, at least for now.
  • At the same time, Strait of Hormuz reopening hopes are building, since people are expecting smoother transit through the Strait, which handles roughly 20% of global seaborne crude oil, and that has eased supply worries a bit, yes.
  • There’s also talk of a delay in military action- specifically reports that planned U.S. strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure were postponed, and that helped calm markets and lowered geopolitical risk premiums too.
  • So, reduced supply disruption fears are showing up in pricing: traders are now leaning toward a lower chance of major disruptions to global oil supplies.
  • Finally, risk premium unwinds are taking place: the geopolitical premium that had pushed crude prices up hard during the conflict is being gradually dialed back out of the market.

Oil’s Wild Ride Takes A U-Turn: How Falling Crude Prices Could Be Good News For Your Wallet

Oil prices aren’t climbing anymore the way they were just a couple of weeks back. Brent crude, the global yardstick, has dropped close to 2% to about $91 per barrel, and it also closed out the month down roughly 17%, which is its sharpest monthly slide since 2020.

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The shift feels pretty dramatic if you remember how tense everything was. During the peak of Middle East frictions, Brent jumped to more than $126 per barrel, while WTI moved above $119, levels that hadn’t been seen in four years. At that time, worry over supply interruptions was basically steering the whole story, as traders raced to bake in geopolitical risks. But now those worries seem to be cooling off. As diplomacy and related developments tone down fears about global oil supplies, crude prices have started to fall back from those conflict-powered highs.

For regular consumers and companies, this could come as something positive. Cheaper oil usually means lower costs for fuel, shipping, and day-to-day transportation, which can help calm inflation pressures. Even though energy markets still react quickly to geopolitical swings, this recent retreat gives economies a small but needed pause after spending months dealing with higher expenses.

(Disclaimer: Crude oil prices and market data mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports and prevailing market trends at the time of writing)

Also Read: CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters

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Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low
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Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low
Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low
Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low
Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears; Crude Hits Six-Week Low

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