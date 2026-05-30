Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: What You Will Have To Pay May Surprise You; Check Latest Rates In Major Cities

Gold Rates Today, 30 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- As of May 30, 2026, India’s gold market is shining a little heavier on the wallet than usual. The average retail price of 24-karat gold is hovering around ₹15,765 per gram, while 22-karat gold is trading near ₹14,451 per gram. For those who think in bigger numbers, that translates to roughly ₹1,57,650 for 24K, ₹1,44,510 for 22K, and ₹1,18,310 for 18K per 10 grams. In simple terms, the “shine” hasn’t faded—but the price tag definitely has a sharper edge. Whether it’s weddings, savings, or just that emotional gold purchase, buyers are now doing a bit more math before making a move.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India
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(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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