Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: What You Will Have To Pay May Surprise You; Check Latest Rates In Major Cities

Gold Rates Today, 30 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- As of May 30, 2026, India’s gold market is shining a little heavier on the wallet than usual. The average retail price of 24-karat gold is hovering around ₹15,765 per gram, while 22-karat gold is trading near ₹14,451 per gram. For those who think in bigger numbers, that translates to roughly ₹1,57,650 for 24K, ₹1,44,510 for 22K, and ₹1,18,310 for 18K per 10 grams. In simple terms, the “shine” hasn’t faded—but the price tag definitely has a sharper edge. Whether it’s weddings, savings, or just that emotional gold purchase, buyers are now doing a bit more math before making a move.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

As of May 30, 2026, gold prices in India remain elevated, with 24-karat gold averaging around ₹15,765 per gram and 22-karat gold near ₹14,451 per gram. On a per 10-gram basis, this translates to approximately ₹1,57,650 for 24K, ₹1,44,510 for 22K, and ₹1,18,310 for 18K gold. Prices vary across major cities due to local taxes and market conditions, with Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru showing slight regional differences. Meanwhile, MCX gold futures last settled at around ₹1,56,000 per 10 grams, reflecting a marginal decline from the previous session. Overall, the market remains volatile but supported by steady investment demand and global uncertainty.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 18K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 24K Gold Price Chennai ₹1,21,590 ₹1,44,990 ₹1,59,290 Delhi ₹1,18,390 ₹1,44,660 ₹1,57,800 Noida (NCR) ₹1,18,390 ₹1,44,660 ₹1,57,800 Lucknow ₹1,18,380 ₹1,44,650 ₹1,57,790 Ahmedabad ₹1,18,290 ₹1,44,560 ₹1,57,700 Mumbai ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650 Bengaluru ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650 Hyderabad ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650 Kolkata ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650 Pune ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650 Crucial Buying Information The prices listed above are base bullion rates.

Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges. Gold Price In Major Indian Cities Gold price in Chennai: 24K ₹1,59,290 | 22K ₹1,44,990 | 18K ₹1,21,590

Gold price in Delhi: 24K ₹1,57,800 | 22K ₹1,44,660 | 18K ₹1,18,390

Gold price in Noida (NCR): 24K ₹1,57,800 | 22K ₹1,44,660 | 18K ₹1,18,390

Gold price in Lucknow: 24K ₹1,57,790 | 22K ₹1,44,650 | 18K ₹1,18,380

Gold price in Ahmedabad: 24K ₹1,57,700 | 22K ₹1,44,560 | 18K ₹1,18,290

Gold price in Mumbai: 24K ₹1,57,650 | 22K ₹1,44,510 | 18K ₹1,18,240

Gold price in Bengaluru: 24K ₹1,57,650 | 22K ₹1,44,510 | 18K ₹1,18,240

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) City Price per 100 Grams Price per 1 Kilogram Chennai ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Hyderabad ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Assam (Guwahati) ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Delhi ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Kolkata ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Pune ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Mumbai ₹28,010 ₹2,80,100 Bengaluru ₹26,726 ₹2,67,260 Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman