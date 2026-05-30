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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: What You Will Have To Pay May Surprise You; Check Latest Rates In Major Cities

Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: What You Will Have To Pay May Surprise You; Check Latest Rates In Major Cities

Gold prices in India on 30 May 2026 remain elevated across cities, with strong MCX trends and global uncertainty supporting demand, keeping 24K, 22K, and 18K rates firmly high nationwide.

Gold And Silver Rates Today
Gold And Silver Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 09:33 IST

Gold Rates Today, 30 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- As of May 30, 2026, India’s gold market is shining a little heavier on the wallet than usual. The average retail price of 24-karat gold is hovering around ₹15,765 per gram, while 22-karat gold is trading near ₹14,451 per gram. For those who think in bigger numbers, that translates to roughly ₹1,57,650 for 24K, ₹1,44,510 for 22K, and ₹1,18,310 for 18K per 10 grams. In simple terms, the “shine” hasn’t faded—but the price tag definitely has a sharper edge. Whether it’s weddings, savings, or just that emotional gold purchase, buyers are now doing a bit more math before making a move.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

As of May 30, 2026, gold prices in India remain elevated, with 24-karat gold averaging around ₹15,765 per gram and 22-karat gold near ₹14,451 per gram. On a per 10-gram basis, this translates to approximately ₹1,57,650 for 24K, ₹1,44,510 for 22K, and ₹1,18,310 for 18K gold. Prices vary across major cities due to local taxes and market conditions, with Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru showing slight regional differences. Meanwhile, MCX gold futures last settled at around ₹1,56,000 per 10 grams, reflecting a marginal decline from the previous session. Overall, the market remains volatile but supported by steady investment demand and global uncertainty.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City 18K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 24K Gold Price
Chennai ₹1,21,590 ₹1,44,990 ₹1,59,290
Delhi ₹1,18,390 ₹1,44,660 ₹1,57,800
Noida (NCR) ₹1,18,390 ₹1,44,660 ₹1,57,800
Lucknow ₹1,18,380 ₹1,44,650 ₹1,57,790
Ahmedabad ₹1,18,290 ₹1,44,560 ₹1,57,700
Mumbai ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650
Bengaluru ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650
Hyderabad ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650
Kolkata ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650
Pune ₹1,18,240 ₹1,44,510 ₹1,57,650

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

  • Gold price in Chennai: 24K ₹1,59,290 | 22K ₹1,44,990 | 18K ₹1,21,590
  • Gold price in Delhi: 24K ₹1,57,800 | 22K ₹1,44,660 | 18K ₹1,18,390
  • Gold price in Noida (NCR): 24K ₹1,57,800 | 22K ₹1,44,660 | 18K ₹1,18,390
  • Gold price in Lucknow: 24K ₹1,57,790 | 22K ₹1,44,650 | 18K ₹1,18,380
  • Gold price in Ahmedabad: 24K ₹1,57,700 | 22K ₹1,44,560 | 18K ₹1,18,290
  • Gold price in Mumbai: 24K ₹1,57,650 | 22K ₹1,44,510 | 18K ₹1,18,240
  • Gold price in Bengaluru: 24K ₹1,57,650 | 22K ₹1,44,510 | 18K ₹1,18,240

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

City Price per 100 Grams Price per 1 Kilogram
Chennai ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100
Hyderabad ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000
Assam (Guwahati) ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000
Delhi ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Kolkata ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Pune ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Mumbai ₹28,010 ₹2,80,100
Bengaluru ₹26,726 ₹2,67,260
Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000

Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: What You Will Have To Pay May Surprise You; Check Latest Rates In Major Cities
Tags: 22k gold rate today24K gold price Indiagold price today IndiaGold rate India 30 May 2026mcx gold price todaysilver price today indiasilver rate India 30 May 2026

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Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: What You Will Have To Pay May Surprise You; Check Latest Rates In Major Cities
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