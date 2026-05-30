Will Mount Rainier Volcano Erupt Soon? Scientists Warn Massive Mudslide Could Reach Several Towns Within Just 30 Minutes

Mount Rainier Volcano: Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a devastating mudslide that can wipe out three major towns in just minutes, scientists warn. The over 14,000-foot mountain stands at the top among Washington postcards for its immense height, stormy weather, and proximity to a large population centre of more than 100,000 residents, located upstream. In fact, without warning, Washington’s Mount Rainier might release a cataclysmic debris flow that could affect 60,000 people in 30 minutes.

Mount Rainier Volcano Warning

There’s no sign that Rainier is in danger of blowing, but magma is not the most deadly consequence of the Cascade range’s most important volcano. Far more devastating are lahars, violent slurries of rocky debris, mud and meltwater that originate on the mountain’s slopes and flow downhill at over 100mph, devastating anything in their path in just minutes, Popular Mechanics reports.

The Planisphere is a gigantic map from the 16th century, and it’s believed by an independent researcher to be the final resting place of Noah’s ark.

How a Volcanic Mudflow Could Impact Thousands in Washington State

Until tests showed that the fossils were two species of whales, they were thought to be bones of mammoths for 70 years. For 70 years scientists had clung onto the woolly mammoth fossils but found that they had made a huge mistake. They can also grow to be hundreds of feet tall and spread more than fifty miles from where they are initially planted.

Washington’s Mount Rainier Poses Hidden Threat

With over five times as much snow and ice as all the other Cascade volcanoes combined, Mount Rainier’s 25 large glaciers could cause a lahar of apocalyptic proportions without warning. This would be devastating given that the volcano’s forecast lahar path traverses Washington’s Pierce County, a hub of 150,000 people that’s located just around 60 miles from Seattle.

If one of these mud runs were to break out of Rainier, it would sweep through Orting, Puyallup and Sumner in 30 minutes, affecting 60,000 people.

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