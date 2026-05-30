LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was overcome with emotion after Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 campaign ended in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans. The teenage sensation, who finished the season with a tournament-leading 776 runs, 72 sixes and the Orange Cap, was seen in tears in the dugout as RR's title dream came to an end.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was brought to tears after RR lost to Gujarat Titans. Image Credit: X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was brought to tears after RR lost to Gujarat Titans. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 10:20 IST

There is hardly anything more emotional than a sportsperson pouring their heart and all their ability into it, only to not cross the finish line. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi possibly had the best season any cricketer has had in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL); however, the Rajasthan Royals still could not manage to make it to the IPL 2026 final. The Riyan Parag-led side lost to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to crash out of the tournament. Sooryavanshi was almost brought to tears right after the match ended. The teenage batter, having broken numerous records, would have hoped to win the trophy, but the poor form of his teammates meant that the Royals crashed out of the IPL playoffs.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brought to tears after GT beat RR




Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s amazing IPL 2026 season came to a sad end on Friday night as the Rajasthan Royals got knocked out of the tournament after their loss against the Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier at Mullanpur. It was through this win that GT made it to the final against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, while in the meantime, RR’s campaign was closed by the defeat.

As RR missed out on a spot in the final match, a distraught Sooryavanshi was spotted sitting in the bench and getting comfort from a member of the support crew. The 15-year-old put on another outstanding performance, leading his team to a significant total while just missing out on a century by four runs.

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi possibly had the best season possible in the IPL. The left-handed batter scored 776 runs and currently leads the race for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap. He broke the record for hitting the most sixes in a single season. Sooryavanshi struck 72 maximums in the season, going past Chris Gayle’s record of 59 sixes. Meanwhile, the opening batter also became the first batter to score more than 600 runs at a strike rate of more than 200. Overall, he ended up with a strike rate of 237.3, hitting 72 sixes and 63 fours. Sooryavanshi scored a century and five fifties, which included three dismissals in the score of 90s. 

To put his season in perspective, the difference between the sixes hit by Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, who finished second on the charts, was 29. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar, who has smashed 41 sixes so far, will have another crack at adding some more maximums to his tally. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season
Tags: Chris Gaylegujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL 2026 Qualifier 2Orange Caprajasthan royalsRR vs GTVaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 29 After RR vs GT: Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

GT vs RR: Sai Sudharsan Scripts Unwanted History, Butter-Fingered Disasters Equal Bizarre T20 World Record During IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

GT vs RR: Shubman Gill Slams 5th Hundred For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Match

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 29 After GT vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Swells Lead At The Top | Check Top 10 List

LATEST NEWS

Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears

UK Sikh Convicted In 18-Year-Old's Murder Sparks Debate Over Carrying Kirpan

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process

Hijack Attempt: United Airlines Flight Diverted After Unruly Passenger Tries To Storm Cockpit

Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: Check Latest Rates In Major Cities NOW!

Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel

Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

RRB Paramedical Result 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Download link, Cut-Off Marks And Selection Status

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur

Ranchi Weather Today 30 May 2026: Temperature Falls Sharply As Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued, Check 10-Day Forecast

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season

QUICK LINKS