WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Down on Live TV After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Exit Despite Record-Breaking Orange Cap Season

There is hardly anything more emotional than a sportsperson pouring their heart and all their ability into it, only to not cross the finish line. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi possibly had the best season any cricketer has had in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL); however, the Rajasthan Royals still could not manage to make it to the IPL 2026 final. The Riyan Parag-led side lost to the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to crash out of the tournament. Sooryavanshi was almost brought to tears right after the match ended. The teenage batter, having broken numerous records, would have hoped to win the trophy, but the poor form of his teammates meant that the Royals crashed out of the IPL playoffs.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brought to tears after GT beat RR









Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s amazing IPL 2026 season came to a sad end on Friday night as the Rajasthan Royals got knocked out of the tournament after their loss against the Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier at Mullanpur. It was through this win that GT made it to the final against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, while in the meantime, RR’s campaign was closed by the defeat.

As RR missed out on a spot in the final match, a distraught Sooryavanshi was spotted sitting in the bench and getting comfort from a member of the support crew. The 15-year-old put on another outstanding performance, leading his team to a significant total while just missing out on a century by four runs.

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi possibly had the best season possible in the IPL. The left-handed batter scored 776 runs and currently leads the race for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap. He broke the record for hitting the most sixes in a single season. Sooryavanshi struck 72 maximums in the season, going past Chris Gayle’s record of 59 sixes. Meanwhile, the opening batter also became the first batter to score more than 600 runs at a strike rate of more than 200. Overall, he ended up with a strike rate of 237.3, hitting 72 sixes and 63 fours. Sooryavanshi scored a century and five fifties, which included three dismissals in the score of 90s.

To put his season in perspective, the difference between the sixes hit by Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, who finished second on the charts, was 29. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar, who has smashed 41 sixes so far, will have another crack at adding some more maximums to his tally.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2