India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad ajith kumar mother death news Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Brent crude futures Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Cuba News
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

OpenAI says Codex adoption in India has surged in 2026, with weekly users growing 27-fold as businesses, students, and professionals increasingly use the AI tool beyond coding tasks.

Codex India
Codex India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 13:45 IST

Popular AI firm OpenAI has reported a steep rise in the adoption of its AI powered coding agent Codex in India, indicating India’s growing role as a major market for advanced artificial intelligence tools. The company claims that the weekly active Codex users in India have increased 27 times since the beginning of 2026 whereas the daily interactions grew more than 20-fold by late April.

Thomas Jeng, head of startup for Asia Pacific at OpenAI said “What’s exciting about India is that adoption is not just happening among software engineers. We’re seeing founders, operators, researchers, students, and business teams increasingly use Codex to turn ideas into working outcomes faster.”

OpenAI shared the new numbers on the sidelines of Mumbai Tech Week. The company said India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for Codex globally, ranking among the top five countries for adoption and among the top 10 for overall engagement on the platform.

You Might Be Interested In

Not Just for Coders Anymore 

What makes these numbers more interesting is who is actually driving the growth. Usage patterns show that Codex is increasingly being used beyond traditional software development, with more than one-fourth of requests now related to non-coding activities. People are using it for tasks like drafting documents, organising workflows, and automating research. That shift says a lot about where AI tools are headed.

Earlier data from OpenAI had indicated that coding-related usage of Codex in India was around three times higher than the global average, while coding-related questions from Indian users were nearly three times the global median. So India was already punching above its weight. The new figures show that gap is only widening.

Jeng added that while Codex started as a coding product, people are now using it to move from intent to execution across almost every aspect of work. That is a broader role than most productivity tools manage to play so quickly.

Big Names Already on Board 

India’s corporate world has not been slow to notice. OpenAI has previously announced Codex-related collaborations in India with companies including TCS, Infosys, and Razorpay across software engineering and enterprise workflows. These are not small pilots. These are large organisations with thousands of employees, and their early adoption signals that Codex is being taken seriously at the enterprise level, not just among individual developers or startups.

Codex adoption in India is also being supported by the country’s growing startup ecosystem and a strong builder culture. India has long had one of the world’s largest developer communities, and that base is now getting a serious AI upgrade.

The numbers OpenAI shared this week are impressive on their own. But the more telling sign is what lies behind them: a workforce that is willing to experiment with AI tools beyond their obvious use cases. India is not just consuming these tools; it is finding new ways to use them. That is usually how real adoption takes root.

Also Read: China Introduces National Digital ID For Robots: 29-Digit Code To Track Lifecycle And Ensure Accountability

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI
Tags: CodexOpen AI

RELATED News

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBella Top Model Price Revealed

Oura Ring 5 Launched With Slimmer And Lighter Design

Google Pixel 10 Pro India Sale Goes Live

Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Vs Honda Shine Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Which 125cc Commuter Bike Gives You The Best Value In 2026?

TCS-RBC Partnership Ends After 20 Years

LATEST NEWS

30 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Federation Makes U-Turn, Clears Asian Games 2026 Trials Entry in 53kg Category After Viral Circular — WATCH VIDEO

RBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Declared for Classes 10 and 12; Check Scorecard Download Link and Result Details

Why Is Obsession Facing Censorship In India? CBFC Removes Key Scenes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Virat Kohli: Did The Rajasthan Royals Teenager Break RCB Legend’s Record For Most Runs in an IPL Season?

Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath

8th Pay Commission: Bigger Paychecks on the Horizon?

What to Watch on OTT This Weekend (30-31 May, 2026)

Mumbai University Admission 2026 Second Merit List Expected Today: Check How to Download, Verification Schedule and Required Documents

India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI
India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI
India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI
India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

QUICK LINKS