India Breaks Into Top 5 Codex Markets Globally as AI Adoption Explodes: OpenAI

Popular AI firm OpenAI has reported a steep rise in the adoption of its AI powered coding agent Codex in India, indicating India’s growing role as a major market for advanced artificial intelligence tools. The company claims that the weekly active Codex users in India have increased 27 times since the beginning of 2026 whereas the daily interactions grew more than 20-fold by late April.

Thomas Jeng, head of startup for Asia Pacific at OpenAI said “What’s exciting about India is that adoption is not just happening among software engineers. We’re seeing founders, operators, researchers, students, and business teams increasingly use Codex to turn ideas into working outcomes faster.”

OpenAI shared the new numbers on the sidelines of Mumbai Tech Week. The company said India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for Codex globally, ranking among the top five countries for adoption and among the top 10 for overall engagement on the platform.



Not Just for Coders Anymore



What makes these numbers more interesting is who is actually driving the growth. Usage patterns show that Codex is increasingly being used beyond traditional software development, with more than one-fourth of requests now related to non-coding activities. People are using it for tasks like drafting documents, organising workflows, and automating research. That shift says a lot about where AI tools are headed.

Earlier data from OpenAI had indicated that coding-related usage of Codex in India was around three times higher than the global average, while coding-related questions from Indian users were nearly three times the global median. So India was already punching above its weight. The new figures show that gap is only widening.

Jeng added that while Codex started as a coding product, people are now using it to move from intent to execution across almost every aspect of work. That is a broader role than most productivity tools manage to play so quickly.



Big Names Already on Board



India’s corporate world has not been slow to notice. OpenAI has previously announced Codex-related collaborations in India with companies including TCS, Infosys, and Razorpay across software engineering and enterprise workflows. These are not small pilots. These are large organisations with thousands of employees, and their early adoption signals that Codex is being taken seriously at the enterprise level, not just among individual developers or startups.

Codex adoption in India is also being supported by the country’s growing startup ecosystem and a strong builder culture. India has long had one of the world’s largest developer communities, and that base is now getting a serious AI upgrade.

The numbers OpenAI shared this week are impressive on their own. But the more telling sign is what lies behind them: a workforce that is willing to experiment with AI tools beyond their obvious use cases. India is not just consuming these tools; it is finding new ways to use them. That is usually how real adoption takes root.



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