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Home > Tech and Auto News > Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia

Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia

Anthropic is reportedly building its own chips to power claud AI due to expanding business. For now the company is depended on Navidia

anthropic
anthropic

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 10, 2026 12:07:08 IST

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Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia

Anthropic, a US based AI giant, is one of the most trending companies currently, rolling out new models almost every other day. As the company deals with rapid growth and expands its business. So, it is now facing a shortage of high-performance AI chips required to power its Claud AI family. 

(This is a developing story)

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Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia

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Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia

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Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia
Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia
Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia
Is Anthropic Developing Its Own Chips To Back Claud AI? Know How It Will Impact Google And Nvidia

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