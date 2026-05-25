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Home > India News > Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK Rift Widens as 3 MLAs Resign, Hold Talks With Aadhav Arjuna to Join TVK

Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK Rift Widens as 3 MLAs Resign, Hold Talks With Aadhav Arjuna to Join TVK

AIADMK faces fresh setback as three MLAs resign and reportedly move towards TVK. By-elections likely in four Tamil Nadu constituencies.

AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami (Photo/ANI)
AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami (Photo/ANI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 17:35 IST

Following its election setback, the AIADMK is now facing fresh political trouble as three of its MLAs, Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar, submitted their resignation letters to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran at the Secretariat on Monday.

The three leaders also reportedly met Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, signalling their move towards joining the party.

Speaker Yet to Decide on Resignations

Speaker Prabakaran is currently reviewing the resignation letters and is expected to announce soon whether the resignations will be accepted.

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If approved, by-elections will be conducted in the Madurantakam, Dharapuram, and Perundurai constituencies represented by the three MLAs. These polls are also expected to take place alongside the by-election in Trichy East, where Chief Minister Vijay resigned after securing victories from two constituencies.

Maragatham Kumaravel represented Madurantakam, Sathyabama won from Dharapuram, while Jayakumar was elected from Perundurai.

AIADMK’s Assembly Strength Set to Drop

AIADMK had secured 47 seats in the election, but the resignations would reduce the party’s strength in the Assembly to 44.

The party has been facing an internal rift since the Assembly elections. Vijay’s floor test turned into an ADMK versus ADMK showdown after 25 of the party MLAs led by CV Shanmugam voted for the TVK. Although the CM Vijay-led TVK had the support of 119 MLAs, it passed the floor test with 144 votes.

While AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami accused Shanmugam of defying the party’s whip, in turn, Shanmugam questioned the authority of the whip appointed by EPS. DMK had accused the TVK of “horse trading.”

On May 18, Senior AIADMK leader S Semmalai on Monday resigned from the party and submitted his resignation letter to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing dissatisfaction over recent developments within the party and expressing anguish over its current state.

Semmalai Cites “Mental Anguish”

In his resignation letter, Semmalai said the series of events in the party following the elections had caused him “immense mental anguish” and claimed that lakhs of party workers shared similar concerns.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2026 LIVE: When & Where To Watch Ceremony Online | Full Telecast & Streaming Guide

(With Inputs from ANI)

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Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK Rift Widens as 3 MLAs Resign, Hold Talks With Aadhav Arjuna to Join TVK

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Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK Rift Widens as 3 MLAs Resign, Hold Talks With Aadhav Arjuna to Join TVK
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