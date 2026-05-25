Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness Bakra Eid california news Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness Bakra Eid california news Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness Bakra Eid california news Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness Bakra Eid california news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness Bakra Eid california news Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness Bakra Eid california news Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness Bakra Eid california news Chandigarh liquor shop controversy OnlyFans Alka Yagnik Padma Award auto stocks Jessica Head statement The Advertiser latest celebrity news Arafat Day 2026 akshay kumar Twisha Sharma 7-Eleven Japan 9to5mac 24K gold price Dubai Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitness Bakra Eid california news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

Meta Platforms has launched a new Reddit-style app called Forum in the US for iPhone users, focusing on Facebook Groups, community discussions, and AI-powered answers. The app offers topic-based conversations, anonymous-style usernames, and AI tools for group management and moderation.

Meta Forum
Meta Forum

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 17:35 IST

US based tech giant Meta has rolled out another app after Instant. The company has launched a new Reddit-like app called Forum in the US. The new app is designed for Facebook Groups and community conversation. Similar to Reddit, the app focuses on topic-based discussions, advice sharing, and AI-assisted answers instead of traditional social feeds. Currently the company has only launched the app for iPhone users in the US and has not been rolled out to other markets yet. The company describes Forum as a “dedicated space built for deeper discussions, real answers and communities you care about.” 

No Big Announcement, Just a Quiet Launch 

Meta launched Forum without fanfare or even an official announcement. The app was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra in the App Store, where it is described as a dedicated space for the conversations that matter most to you. That is a pretty low-key way to release a new social app, especially for a company of Meta’s size. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that the product is still in testing, saying the company tests lots of new products publicly to see what people find interesting and useful across its apps. So think of this as Meta dipping its toes in the water before going all in. 

What Forum Actually Does 

Unlike the standard Facebook feed that includes posts from friends, followed pages, and algorithmically suggested content, Forum’s feed is focused solely on conversations from the user’s various groups. That is a meaningful difference. If you have ever felt like your Facebook groups get buried under birthday posts and memes from strangers, Forum is built to fix that. 

You Might Be Interested In

After you sign in with your Facebook account, Forum will load your groups, profile, and activity, and let you make posts with a nickname, just like on the standard Facebook app. Meta noted that your groups still exist on Facebook, and anything you share on Forum will be visible in your groups on Facebook. So nothing gets lost and nothing needs to be rebuilt from scratch. 

AI is Built Right In 

One of the AI features is called Ask, which pulls together responses from across groups so users can get answers without manually searching every community. There is also an AI assistant that Meta says can help admins manage groups, moderate content, and keep communities healthy. For anyone who runs a Facebook group and has struggled to keep up with the activity, that admin assistant alone could be useful. 

Meta Has Tried This Before 

This is not the first time Meta has tried to give Facebook Groups its own standalone home. In 2017, the company shut down its earlier standalone Groups app, saying it could do more for communities by shifting focus and resources back to the main Facebook app. That did not quite work out. The main app got more cluttered, not less, and Groups often got drowned out. Forum feels like Meta quietly admitting that was a mistake. 

Who Should Pay Attention 

To use Forum, you need a Facebook account, and your existing Groups membership, profile, and activity are seamlessly transferred from Facebook into the new app. The app uses anonymized usernames similar to Reddit. That is a nice touch. You get some of the anonymous comfort of Reddit while still being tied to your real Facebook identity behind the scenes. 

Right now, it is only available for iPhone users in the US. If testing goes well, a wider rollout is likely. Whether Forum can actually challenge Reddit is still an open question. But Meta clearly sees an opportunity in the space that Reddit has built, and it is not the kind of company that walks away from a market it thinks it can win. 

Also Read: Microsoft Bans AI For Employees As It Costs More Than Humans, Big Tech Faces AI Cost Reality Check

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers
Tags: forummetareddit

RELATED News

Microsoft Bans AI For Employees As It Costs More Than Humans, Big Tech Faces AI Cost Reality Check

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ All Set To Debut: Dimensity 8500 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery, And Triple Camera Setup, Check All Details And Launch Date

Apple iPhone 18 Release Strategy: Standard, Pro Variants Likely To Launch In Two Phases — Check Specs And Timeline

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed: Dual Floating DIsplay, Redesigned Cabin And Upgraded Comfort Features, Check All Features And Launch Date

Apple WatchOS 27 Update: Better Health Features, Improved Performance For Apple Watch Users, Check All Upcoming Updates

LATEST NEWS

Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK Rift Widens as 3 MLAs Resign, Hold Talks With Aadhav Arjuna to Join TVK

Soil Data. Crop Stage. Disease Risk. Weather Forecast. Inside the Proprietary ML Stack That Powers Every Farmneed Farm Advisory

Gulmarg Gondola Breakdown Leaves 300 Tourists Hanging Mid-Air In Jammu And Kashmir

40-Year-Old Mouni Roy Gets Trolled For Playing Mother To 39-Year-Old Varun Dhawan In Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Internet Says, ‘Bollywood Mein Logic Nahi’

IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Breaks Silence On RCB Absence Amid POSCO Case, Says ‘Franchise Hasn’t Removed Me’

Brown Teaser OUT: Karisma Kapoor’s Fierce Cop Avatar Takes Over ZEE5’s Chilling Crime Drama

Watch: Over 300 Cattle Carcasses Found Dumped In Jaisalmer Yard, Contractor Faces Action

Kiara Advani: Net Worth, Age, Husband, Movies & Personal Life-Everything You Need to Know

Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Conferred Padma Shri; Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj Receives Padma Bhushan

Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers
Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers
Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers
Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

QUICK LINKS