Meta Launches Forum: Reddit-Style App For iPhone Users Focused On Facebook Groups, Community Discussions, And AI-Powered Answers

US based tech giant Meta has rolled out another app after Instant. The company has launched a new Reddit-like app called Forum in the US. The new app is designed for Facebook Groups and community conversation. Similar to Reddit, the app focuses on topic-based discussions, advice sharing, and AI-assisted answers instead of traditional social feeds. Currently the company has only launched the app for iPhone users in the US and has not been rolled out to other markets yet. The company describes Forum as a “dedicated space built for deeper discussions, real answers and communities you care about.”

No Big Announcement, Just a Quiet Launch

Meta launched Forum without fanfare or even an official announcement. The app was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra in the App Store, where it is described as a dedicated space for the conversations that matter most to you. That is a pretty low-key way to release a new social app, especially for a company of Meta’s size. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that the product is still in testing, saying the company tests lots of new products publicly to see what people find interesting and useful across its apps. So think of this as Meta dipping its toes in the water before going all in.

What Forum Actually Does

After you sign in with your Facebook account, Forum will load your groups, profile, and activity, and let you make posts with a nickname, just like on the standard Facebook app. Meta noted that your groups still exist on Facebook, and anything you share on Forum will be visible in your groups on Facebook. So nothing gets lost and nothing needs to be rebuilt from scratch.

AI is Built Right In

One of the AI features is called Ask, which pulls together responses from across groups so users can get answers without manually searching every community. There is also an AI assistant that Meta says can help admins manage groups, moderate content, and keep communities healthy. For anyone who runs a Facebook group and has struggled to keep up with the activity, that admin assistant alone could be useful.

Meta Has Tried This Before

This is not the first time Meta has tried to give Facebook Groups its own standalone home. In 2017, the company shut down its earlier standalone Groups app, saying it could do more for communities by shifting focus and resources back to the main Facebook app. That did not quite work out. The main app got more cluttered, not less, and Groups often got drowned out. Forum feels like Meta quietly admitting that was a mistake.

Who Should Pay Attention

To use Forum, you need a Facebook account, and your existing Groups membership, profile, and activity are seamlessly transferred from Facebook into the new app. The app uses anonymized usernames similar to Reddit. That is a nice touch. You get some of the anonymous comfort of Reddit while still being tied to your real Facebook identity behind the scenes.

Right now, it is only available for iPhone users in the US. If testing goes well, a wider rollout is likely. Whether Forum can actually challenge Reddit is still an open question. But Meta clearly sees an opportunity in the space that Reddit has built, and it is not the kind of company that walks away from a market it thinks it can win. Also Read: Microsoft Bans AI For Employees As It Costs More Than Humans, Big Tech Faces AI Cost Reality Check

