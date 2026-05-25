iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

Apple’s upcoming flagship lineup, iPhone 18 Pro series, is creating a lot of buzz online while the launch is still months away from its expected launch timeline. A fresh leak suggests that the company may introduce a Barbie-inspired special edition iPhone 18 Pro. According to leaks and rumours the special Barbie edition could come in a vibrant, glossy pink finish aiming for young buyers and fashion-focused users. However, the company has not confirmed the Barbie edition. The buzz around this edition continues to grow with every new leak that surfaces online.

iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition Key Highlights

The rumour picked up steam after reports suggested that the company is testing more vibrant colour finish for the upcoming flagship lineup. The media reports suggest that the Barbie edition could feature a custom pink finish, exclusive wallpapers, themed accessories, and special packaging. Some media reports also claim that the company may offer a unique software theme and lock screen customisations inspired by the Barbie aesthetic.

i P hon e 18 Pro lineup features and specifications

The devices are likely to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display for iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch OLED panel for iPhone 18 Pro Max Both the devices will get ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The devices are likely to be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be packed with an estimated battery of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh.

In terms of optics, the company is reported to use the similar camera of iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x zoom.

iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline and price

The company is likely to introduce the device in its fall 2026 event likely to be held in September. The pricing details of the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now, but some reports suggest that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

