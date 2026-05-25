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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

Apple may introduce a Barbie-inspired iPhone 18 Pro special edition with a glossy pink finish, themed wallpapers, and custom accessories, according to recent leaks.

iPhone 18 Barbie Edition
iPhone 18 Barbie Edition

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 11:49 IST

Apple’s upcoming flagship lineup, iPhone 18 Pro series, is creating a lot of buzz online while the launch is still months away from its expected launch timeline. A fresh leak suggests that the company may introduce a Barbie-inspired special edition iPhone 18 Pro. According to leaks and rumours the special Barbie edition could come in a vibrant, glossy pink finish aiming for young buyers and fashion-focused users. However, the company has not confirmed the Barbie edition. The buzz around this edition continues to grow with every new leak that surfaces online. 

iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition Key Highlights

The rumour picked up steam after reports suggested that the company is testing more vibrant colour finish for the upcoming flagship lineup. The media reports suggest that the Barbie edition could feature a custom pink finish, exclusive wallpapers, themed accessories, and special packaging. Some media reports also claim that the company may offer a unique software theme and lock screen customisations inspired by the Barbie aesthetic. 

Apart from the Barbie edition, the company is also said to be testing four shades for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. These colours consist of Dark Cherry, Silver, Light Blue, and Dark Grey. The Dark Cherry colour is expected to be key colour for the upcoming series replacing cosmic orange. 

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iPhone 18 Pro lineup features and specifications 

The devices are likely to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display for iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9-inch OLED panel for iPhone 18 Pro Max Both the devices will get ProMotion and a refresh rate of 120Hz.  

The devices are likely to be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process for enhanced performance and efficiency  

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be packed with an estimated battery of around 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh  

In terms of optics, the company is reported to use the similar camera of iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x zoom  

iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline and price 

The company is likely to introduce the device in its fall 2026 event likely to be held in September. The pricing details of the iPhone 18 Pro models are scarce for now, but some reports suggest that the prices may be carried over from the iPhone 17 Pro models.  

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro To Feature Seamless Satellite Connectivity With In-House C2 Modem, 5G-NTN Support: Check Features And Specifications

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iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features
Tags: iPhone 18iphone 18 barbie editioniPhone 18 Pro

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iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

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iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

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iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features
iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features
iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features
iPhone 18 Pro Barbie Edition: Glossy Pink Finish, Themed Wallpapers, And Custom Accessories — Check All Details And Features

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