Uttar Pradesh Weather Report Today (25 May 2026): Banda, Noida, Varanasi & Lucknow Face Heatwave Conditions As Rainfall Chances Increase

Uttar Pradesh Weather Report Today (25 May 2026): Uttar Pradesh is currently in it’s hottest phase as temperature is rising rapidly and there is no solutions for the heatwave as the skies are clear with no clouds and the winds which are dry and with no coolness in it is causing the people who are living in Uttar Pradesh to face Dehydration issue and also some are suffering from sun stroke and other issues caused by this high heat and the rise in temperature as the temperature has risen up-to 44°C and the lowest temperature is 39°C which is still quiet high for the residence of Uttar Pradesh, The IMD has issued Orange and Red alert in the UP region as the heatwave is too much for the people and this condition may last for some time as said by the weather experts. The days are hot in UP but people are also witnessing discomfort during the Night time as the temperature is also very hot at night too. The authorities have issued warnings for people to not go out in the noon time as the temperature is hottest then so the people are advised to either stay at home or if it is too urgent to go out then the residence are advised to carry a umbrella and also to stay hydrated and carry some electrolytes with them. But weather experts have predicted that UP may experience rain in the coming days as the humidity is rising it will cause the formation of clouds and may cause rain in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh Live Temperature Update

UP Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Lucknow 43°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:16 AM 06:47 PM 11:52 PM 10:20 AM Noida 39°C Hot weather with cloudy skies 05:24 AM 07:05 PM 11:28 PM 10:02 AM Varanasi 42°C Humid weather with heatwave 05:10 AM 06:40 PM 11:46 PM 10:14 AM Banda 44°C Dry hot winds continue 05:18 AM 06:49 PM 11:54 PM 10:22 AM Prayagraj 43°C Hot and uncomfortable weather 05:14 AM 06:44 PM 11:49 PM 10:17 AM Gorakhpur 41°C Humidity levels rise 05:06 AM 06:36 PM 11:42 PM 10:10 AM Kanpur 42°C Heatwave and sunny skies 05:17 AM 06:46 PM 11:51 PM 10:19 AM Agra 41°C Dry weather with strong sunlight 05:22 AM 06:52 PM 11:57 PM 10:25 AM Meerut 39°C Warm weather with cloud movement 05:24 AM 07:03 PM 11:29 PM 10:03 AM Jhansi 43°C Severe daytime heat continues 05:20 AM 06:50 PM 11:55 PM 10:23 AM

Why Is Uttar Pradesh Witnessing Severe Heatwave Conditions?

According to meteorologists, the presence of very strong dry winds blowing from Rajasthan and central India, along with clear sky and solar heating is responsible for the intensification of heatwave situation across Uttar Pradesh. Extremely low moisture content in western districts such as Noida, Agra, Meerut, and Jhansi has raised heat intensity levels, thus making the weather extremely hot and dry in the afternoons. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to strong sunlight along with dry winds blowing from the northwestern direction has increased dehydration risk throughout several areas. On the other hand, meteorologists have said that eastern districts, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and other areas are experiencing the rise in humidity levels due to pre-monsoon systems forming in northern India. Such atmospheric changes have been contributing to creating uncomfortable weather situations, thereby making isolated thunderstorms, lighting, gusty winds, and light rains highly possible during evenings in eastern and central regions of Uttar Pradesh. Such weather system developments are expected to remain active in Uttar Pradesh over the next few days along with prevailing heatwave conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

UP Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Lucknow 45°C 43°C Extreme heatwave conditions Severe heatwave continues Slight temperature drop Noida 44°C 39°C Dry and extremely hot Cloudy skies and humidity rise Cooler after cloud activity Varanasi 43°C 42°C Hot and humid weather Heatwave with cloudy skies Humidity increased Banda 46°C 44°C Severe daytime heat Dry hot winds continue Heatwave remains active Prayagraj 44°C 43°C Hot sunny conditions Uncomfortable humid weather Slight weather instability Gorakhpur 42°C 41°C Warm and humid weather Rising humidity levels continue Cloud cover increased Kanpur 44°C 42°C Dry heatwave weather Sunny skies with humidity rise Minor heat relief Agra 43°C 41°C Extremely hot conditions Cloud movement and dry weather Slight cooling observed Meerut 41°C 39°C Sunny weather conditions Cloudy skies and gusty winds Increased cloud activity Jhansi 45°C 43°C Severe hot winds Heatwave continues Slight temperature reduction

How Will Uttar Pradesh Weather Impact Daily Life?

Road Travel: Extreme heat may create difficult daytime travel conditions.

Extreme heat may create difficult daytime travel conditions. Outdoor Workers: Heatstroke and dehydration risks remain high.

Heatstroke and dehydration risks remain high. Daily Life: Rising humidity may create uncomfortable weather conditions.

Rising humidity may create uncomfortable weather conditions. Agriculture: Isolated rainfall may help some farming regions temporarily.

Isolated rainfall may help some farming regions temporarily. Outdoor Activities: Thunderstorms and lightning may disrupt evening plans.

Residents of Uttar Pradesh have been told to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activity during peak afternoons, remain well-hydrated, and keep abreast of all weather warnings.

Uttar Pradesh Next 15 Days Weather Forecast (25 May – 8 June 2026)

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 25 May 2026 29°C – 44°C Severe heatwave continues 26 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Hot winds and cloudy intervals 27 May 2026 28°C – 43°C Heatwave remains active 28 May 2026 28°C – 42°C Gusty winds and humidity rise 29 May 2026 28°C – 41°C Thunderstorm chances increase 30 May 2026 27°C – 41°C Isolated rainfall possible 31 May 2026 27°C – 40°C Cloud movement continues 1 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Rainfall activity gradually increases 2 June 2026 26°C – 39°C Thunderstorms likely across eastern UP 3 June 2026 26°C – 38°C Humidity and cloud cover continue 4 June 2026 26°C – 38°C Pre-monsoon systems strengthen 5 June 2026 25°C – 37°C Light rainfall and gusty winds possible 6 June 2026 25°C – 37°C Thunderstorm activity continues 7 June 2026 25°C – 36°C Cloudy skies and cooler evenings 8 June 2026 24°C – 36°C Rainfall chances remain active

As per meteorologists, the possibility of continuing heat waves in Uttar Pradesh is very high, and one can also expect high humidity, cloudy weather, blowing gusts of wind, and occasional rains for the upcoming period. As per weather experts, it is quite likely that due to the occurrence of strong dry winds along with intense daytime heating, there will be an increase in temperatures in Western and Central districts, whereas, in eastern parts, there will be an increase in humidity and thunderstorms. There are possibilities of some changes in weather conditions with lighting and light rain during evenings.

Also read: Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Bengaluru