Is Nate Dead in Euphoria? Season 3 Episode 7 Ending Explained & Biggest Twist Breakdown

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 has shared one of the most chilling moments in the series’ history as it found Nate Jacobs in one of the most shocking ways. The second last episode of Season 3 forced almost every narrative into chaos, but the biggest question online is whether Jacob Elordi’s character is actually dead before the final episode.

What Happened to Nate Jacobs in Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7?

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7- “Rain or Shine”- focused on Nate’s crippling debt and dangerous relationship with loan shark Naz. After not being able to pay back a huge construction debt to bail himself out, Nate is forced to a grave and buried under a coffin in the broken Sun Settlers site.

Naz then gave Cassie a short amount of time to raise the money to rescue him from the grave, putting her in a very difficult place. Maddy became involved in a complicated plan to save Nate as a crime lord, Alamo, was involved.

But Alamo was forced into a violent showdown with Naz at the grave to save Nate’s life, turning everything black and white.

Is Nate Dead in Euphoria? Episode 7 Ending Explained

How Fans Are Reacting to Nate’s Fate Online

Yes, official Euphoria confirms Nate Jacobs is dead in Episode 7.

Once Cassie and Maddy finally find the coffin, they open it only to find Nate dead with a rattlesnake curled up in his chest. The episode reveals that the snake got into the coffin through the air pipe and bit Nate to death before the rescue could be carried out.

The death scene’s electric heart of darkness immediately became one of the dark moments of the show’s history. Sam Levinson, the show’s creator, later called it a “disturbing form of karmic justice” for one of the show’s most controversial figures.

While some fans still question whether HBO rigs the finale with a last-minute plot twist, Episode 7 is all about Nate’s death being definitive and absolutely final.

Fan Reactions to Nate’s Death on X

Social media exploded the moment the new episode streamed, with viewers split between outrage, joy, and grief over Nate’s death.

Some fans called Nate’s death “deserved karma” after his years of manipulation, abuse and violence throughout the series. Others called the death scene grotesquely cruel, especially after Season 3 spent time showing how “normal” Nate was compared to earlier seasons.

Reddit discussions have also heavily revolved around how Nate’s death could emotionally destroy Cassie as she’s moving into the finale, particularly because her biggest fear is always being abandoned and alone in the end.

Sydney Sweeney & Cassie’s Storyline Becomes the Emotional Core

With Nate seemingly dead, Cassie’s storyline has instantly become the emotional centerpiece for Season 3.

Sydney Sweeney’s acting in Episode 7 has already received major accolades online as Cassie oscillates on a frayed emotional line constantly panicking, grieving, and battling guilt as well as desperation as she tries desperately to save Nate’s life. The episode has also pushed Cassie and Maddy’s old relationship dynamic into an emotionally charged rescue mission for the two former sisters.

Now many fans feel that the finale could revolve heavily around Cassie’s emotional collapse as she processes Nate’s death while trying to find herself into something better and healthier outside of their toxic relationship and dynamic.

What Nate’s Possible Death Means for the Euphoria Season 3 Finale

Nate’s death completely changes the direction of the finale and poses huge new questions for nearly every character.

The finale will likely centre around:

Rue’s spiritual journey and salvation

Cassie’s emotional collapse

Maddy’s involvement in the seemingly doomed mission

Fallout from Naz and Alamo’s criminal war

Can any of the characters redeem themselves?

Critics are also saying that the finale will have an extended running time, raising fears that HBO may try to end some of the narrative threads definitively.

Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Euphoria Season 3 finale will premiere Sunday, May 31 at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. The finale will premiere October 2 in the rest of the world, and may simulate June 1 in other time zones such as India.

The finale is reportedly titled “In God We Trust” – a title that has already prompted speculation about redemption, grief, faith, and more importantly, whether or not Rue finds peace in all the chaos that has swallowed her for years.

Also Read: Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch & What To Expect From Zendaya’s HBO Drama

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7. All information is based on officially aired episodes, promotional material, and publicly available reports at the time of writing. Release schedules may vary depending on region and streaming platform availability.