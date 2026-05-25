Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video

Lionel Messi appeared to suffer a potential injury in Inter Miami CF’s dramatic 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday night – plunging the football world into shock.

With less than three weeks to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, seeing Messi limping off the pitch quickly sparked concern among fans worldwide for Argentina. The 38-year-old forward, who is expected to captain the Argentina national football team in the tournament, asked to be substituted in the 73rd minute after appearing to struggle physically.

Messi was replaced by Mateo Silvetti before heading straight down the tunnel at Nu Stadium, sparking fears the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner may have suffered a muscle problem. The Argentine icon had been involved in another chaotic and entertaining Inter Miami match before gesturing to the bench that he could not continue.

No official word has been received on the severity of the problem at this time. Neither Inter Miami nor Argentina’s national team has released any medical bulletins, and fans are left waiting anxiously for any news on Messi’s condition.

However, fans were given some relief amid the worrying scenes as Messi was able to walk off the pitch unaided. He didn’t seem to be in any real pain when walking through the tunnel, which could mean the problem isn’t too serious.

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos attempted to allay fears over the fitness of the superstar after the match.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. It was fatigue,” Hoyos told reporters after the game.

“He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than take a risk, it was better to bring him off,” he added.