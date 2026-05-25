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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video

Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video

Will Lionel Messi miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Panic ensues as the Inter Miami star limps off injured in a chaotic 6-4 MLS win over Philadelphia. Watch the video and get the latest injury updates here.

Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 64 MLS Win Over Philadelphia WATCH Video. Photo X Screengrab
Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 64 MLS Win Over Philadelphia WATCH Video. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 10:02 IST

Lionel Messi appeared to suffer a potential injury in Inter Miami CF’s dramatic 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday night – plunging the football world into shock.

With less than three weeks to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, seeing Messi limping off the pitch quickly sparked concern among fans worldwide for Argentina. The 38-year-old forward, who is expected to captain the Argentina national football team in the tournament, asked to be substituted in the 73rd minute after appearing to struggle physically.

Messi was replaced by Mateo Silvetti before heading straight down the tunnel at Nu Stadium, sparking fears the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner may have suffered a muscle problem. The Argentine icon had been involved in another chaotic and entertaining Inter Miami match before gesturing to the bench that he could not continue.

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No official word has been received on the severity of the problem at this time. Neither Inter Miami nor Argentina’s national team has released any medical bulletins, and fans are left waiting anxiously for any news on Messi’s condition.

However, fans were given some relief amid the worrying scenes as Messi was able to walk off the pitch unaided. He didn’t seem to be in any real pain when walking through the tunnel, which could mean the problem isn’t too serious.

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos attempted to allay fears over the fitness of the superstar after the match.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. It was fatigue,” Hoyos told reporters after the game.

“He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than take a risk, it was better to bring him off,” he added.

Hoyos also said he had not yet spoken to Messi directly after the final whistle.

The injury scare comes at a critical time for Argentina, who begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria national football team on 16 June. Argentina are chasing another world title and Messi is expected to play a key role in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Messi has not confirmed whether this will be his final World Cup appearance but the tournament is expected to be a historic sixth for the legendary forward. For the moment, all Argentina fans can do is hope the substitution is a precaution rather than an indication of a major setback.

Read More: Premier League 2025/26: Arsenal Champions After 22 Years, West Ham Relegated, Bruno Fernandes Breaks Assist Record — Check Out The Final Points Table

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Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video
Tags: Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitnessGuillermo Hoyos Messi fatigue press conferenceInter Miami vs Philadelphia Union 6-4Is Messi playing in the 2026 World Cuplionel messiLionel Messi injury World Cup 2026Lionel Messi last match before World CupMessi injury update Inter MiamiMessi limps off Inter Miami vs PhiladelphiaMessi substituted Mateo SilvettiWatch Messi injury video MLS

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Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video
Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video
Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video
Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video

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