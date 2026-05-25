Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.
Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video
Will Lionel Messi miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Panic ensues as the Inter Miami star limps off injured in a chaotic 6-4 MLS win over Philadelphia. Watch the video and get the latest injury updates here.
21
Tags: Argentina World Cup squad 2026 fitnessGuillermo Hoyos Messi fatigue press conferenceInter Miami vs Philadelphia Union 6-4Is Messi playing in the 2026 World Cuplionel messiLionel Messi injury World Cup 2026Lionel Messi last match before World CupMessi injury update Inter MiamiMessi limps off Inter Miami vs PhiladelphiaMessi substituted Mateo SilvettiWatch Messi injury video MLS