IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

IPL 2026: Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball as Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 40 runs in the final league-stage match of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Sunday with KL Rahul scoring a fluent half-century. Delhi’s top-order batsmen made good use of a solid platform as they batted aggressively in the middle and death overs to post a commanding total after opting to bat first.
In response, KKR got off to a flier as captain Ajinkya Rahane played a commanding knock and kept the chase on track during the powerplay and middle overs. But Delhi’s spinners came back strongly and the innings went haywire. The collapse was triggered by crucial wickets by Kuldeep Yadav and the rest of the bowling unit supported him brilliantly to decisively turn the momentum in DC’s favour.
Lungi Ngidi also made a huge impact with the ball as KKR suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the latter half of the innings. The hosts were well placed at one stage but lost wickets in quick succession and could not recover. They were bowled out with more than an over to spare as Delhi ended their campaign on a high note.
KKR vs DC: Match Results And All You Need to Know
|Match Details Category
|Match 70: KKR vs DC
|Match Winner
|Delhi Capitals won by 40 runs
|First Innings Score
|DC 203/5 in 20 overs
|Second Innings Score
|KKR 163 in 18.4 overs
|Top Scorers
|Ajinkya Rahane 63 runs, KL Rahul 60 runs
|Best Bowlers
|Kuldeep Yadav 3/29, Saurabh Dubey 2/28
|Man Of The Match
|Kuldeep Yadav
Match 70: Delhi Capitals Secure 40-Run Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
KL Rahul hit a fine half-century and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets as Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 40 runs in the ultimate league stage match of IPL 2026 in Kolkata on Sunday. DC batting first scored 203 for five in 20 overs with Rahul scoring 60 off 30. In reply, KKR slumped to 163 all out in 18.4 overs. KKR lost their way in the middle overs after a blistering start led by Ajinkya Rahane’s 63 off 39. Lungi Ngidi also took three as the last seven wickets fell for a mere 35 runs.
Read More: IPL 2026 Orange Cap: KL Rahul Climbs to 4th Place; Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Top Most Runs List | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.