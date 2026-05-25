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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Get the complete results of yesterday IPL 2026 matches. Check who won between KKR vs DC along with top scorers and man of the match awards.

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More. Photo IPL- X
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More. Photo IPL- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 09:19 IST

IPL 2026: Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball as Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 40 runs in the final league-stage match of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Sunday with KL Rahul scoring a fluent half-century. Delhi’s top-order batsmen made good use of a solid platform as they batted aggressively in the middle and death overs to post a commanding total after opting to bat first.

In response, KKR got off to a flier as captain Ajinkya Rahane played a commanding knock and kept the chase on track during the powerplay and middle overs. But Delhi’s spinners came back strongly and the innings went haywire. The collapse was triggered by crucial wickets by Kuldeep Yadav and the rest of the bowling unit supported him brilliantly to decisively turn the momentum in DC’s favour.

Lungi Ngidi also made a huge impact with the ball as KKR suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the latter half of the innings. The hosts were well placed at one stage but lost wickets in quick succession and could not recover. They were bowled out with more than an over to spare as Delhi ended their campaign on a high note.

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KKR vs DC: Match Results And All You Need to Know

Match Details Category Match 70: KKR vs DC
Match Winner Delhi Capitals won by 40 runs
First Innings Score DC 203/5 in 20 overs
Second Innings Score KKR 163 in 18.4 overs
Top Scorers Ajinkya Rahane 63 runs, KL Rahul 60 runs
Best Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav 3/29, Saurabh Dubey 2/28
Man Of The Match Kuldeep Yadav

Match 70: Delhi Capitals Secure 40-Run Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders

KL Rahul hit a fine half-century and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets as Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 40 runs in the ultimate league stage match of IPL 2026 in Kolkata on Sunday. DC batting first scored 203 for five in 20 overs with Rahul scoring 60 off 30. In reply, KKR slumped to 163 all out in 18.4 overs. KKR lost their way in the middle overs after a blistering start led by Ajinkya Rahane’s 63 off 39. Lungi Ngidi also took three as the last seven wickets fell for a mere 35 runs.

Read More: IPL 2026 Orange Cap: KL Rahul Climbs to 4th Place; Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Top Most Runs List | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
Tags: DChome-hero-pos-6IPL 2026IPL 2026 Match 70 HighlightsKKRKKR vs DC ResultKKR vs DC Result YesterdayMan Of The Match IPLTop Scorers Yesterday Match

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR vs DC? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

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