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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief

Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets opened sharply higher on strong global cues and falling crude prices. Sensex surged over 800 points while Nifty neared 24,000, with banking, auto, and infrastructure stocks leading gains.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 09:45 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, stock market enthusiasts! The Dalal Street is looking sunny side up today, and traders seem to have entered Monday with extra caffeine and confidence. Asian markets climbed higher while crude oil prices cooled off after fresh signals from US officials hinted that a possible Iran deal could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and smoothen global oil flows again. Markets clearly liked the sound of that. Riding these positive global vibes, Indian equities opened strong on May 25, with the Nifty comfortably dancing above the 23,950 mark. The Sensex jumped 836.04 points or 1.11% to 76,251.39, while the Nifty surged 253.55 points or 1.07% to 23,972.85 (While writing the article). Market breadth looked cheerful too, with 1,972 stocks advancing, only 623 declining, and 189 staying unchanged, basically, the bulls walked in like they owned the place.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (22 May, 2026)

        Stock Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM

        • Sensex: 76,218.71, up 803.36 points or 1.07%
        • Nifty 50: 23,961.45, up 242.15 points or 1.02%

        Indian stock markets witnessed a strong rally with both Sensex and Nifty closing over 1% higher, supported by broad-based buying, positive global cues, banking strength, and improved investor sentiment across sectors.

        Stock Market Sectorwise performance

        • Auto Sector: Eicher Motors, M&M gained strongly amid positive market sentiment.
        • Banking & Financials: HDFC Bank and Shriram Finance were among the top gainers as financial stocks supported the rally.
        • Infrastructure & Adani Group: Adani Enterprises traded higher, adding momentum to benchmark indices.
        • Metal Sector: Hindalco remained under pressure despite the broader market rally.
        • Pharma Sector: Sun Pharma emerged among the notable laggards on the Nifty.
        • IT Sector: TCS saw weakness as technology stocks underperformed in early trade.
        • Oil & Gas Sector: ONGC slipped even as crude oil prices cooled globally.
        • FMCG Sector: Tata Consumer Products traded in the red during the session.

        Stocks To Watch Today

        • Eicher Motors
        • NTPC
        • RBL Bank
        • Emirates NBD Bank
        • Torrent Pharmaceuticals
        • Reliance Infrastructure
        • Hindalco Industries
        • Divi’s Laboratories
        • Aurobindo Pharma
        • Lupin
        • Minda Corporation
        • Ramco Cements
        • Indigo Paints
        • Camlin Fine Sciences
        • Kolte-Patil Developers

        Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today on May 25: Eicher Motors, NTPC, RBL Bank, Reliance Infra, Hindalco, Lupin And More In Focus

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          Stock Market On Friday 

          Friday’s market session felt like a massive climax,  full of trade drama, and then a sudden reality check before the ending rolled out. The Sensex and Nifty were strong in the opening session, with investors cheering the positive momentum as both indices climbed nearly 0.75% during the day. But by afternoon, the bulls seemed to run out of steam, and the markets gave up a chunk of their gains.

          The Sensex finally closed 231.99 points higher at 75,415.35, while the Nifty ended up 64.6 points at 23,719.30. Market breadth remained positive, with 2,026 stocks advancing. Still, traders were left wondering , was this just profit booking, or a warning sign before the next breakout?

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

          Also Read: Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex Jumps 840 Points, Nifty….

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          Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief
          Tags: Dalal Streetindian stock marketMarket Opening Bellnifty todaynifty-50Sensex rallysensex todayShare market todaystock market newsstock market todaystock market updatetop gainers today

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          Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief
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