Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Gift Nifty Jumps Over 200 Points, Crude Slips Below $100; Will Bulls Extend Rally?
Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Dalal Street is poised to open on a stronger note following positive global cues. Investors will keenly watch global geopolitical headlines and macro triggers. It’s a short week, but volatility may still continue at higher levels as traders react to the developments in crude oil, currency markets, global policy discussions and domestic liquidity movements.
Early signs are for a strong start. The Gift Nifty was up 207 points, or 0.87%, at 23,928 at 8:33 AM, suggesting a positive start for benchmark indices after Friday’s gains. Much of the optimism is driven by lower energy prices and hopes that tensions in West Asia may not escalate in the near-term.
One of the biggest positives going into the week is the massive drop in oil prices. WTI crude fell 5% to $91.77, and Brent crude fell 4.84% to $98.53, closing below the psychologically important $100 per barrel level. Falling crude prices will be a relief for the Indian market as it will help contain inflation, bring down imports and also lead to better sentiment for energy-sensitive sectors.
Asian markets traded higher also on hopes that a breakthrough could emerge from the ongoing talks between the US and Iran; however, uncertainty continues, as US President Donald Trump earlier said no immediate agreement Investors at home will closely watch the larger implications of the RBI’s record dividend transfer to the government. Market participants will be watching how the extra fiscal space translates into stronger support for spending and what that means for liquidity conditions ahead.
The minor gain on Friday has set a positive tone for today’s trading session. The Sensex ended at 75,415.35, gaining 231.99 points or 0.31% and the Nifty 50 at 23,719.30, up 64.60 points or 0.27%.
Here’s all you need to catch as markets go live through day – live updates, movers and shakers, sector play, opening trends, etc.
At 9 AM, Indian markets were in the green, with the Nifty 50 jumping 333.80 points (1.41 per cent) to 24,050.70 and the Sensex climbing 298.29 points (0.40 per cent) to 75,713.64 in pre-open trade. BSE Focused IT was up 0.79%, and Bankex was down 0.52%, reflecting selective sectoral participation at the opening bell supporting sentiment in IT stocks.
Fuel rates have been raised again, with petrol and diesel becoming costlier for the fourth time since the resumption of rate revisions earlier this month. The latest increase comes as higher global crude oil prices and a weaker rupee continue to raise import costs for oil marketing companies. The question for households, transport operators and businesses now is not about the increase today, but whether there could be more hikes.
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Markets opening in a mixed environment with easing global commodity pressure and stock-specific triggers dictating sentiment. Overnight crude oil prices came down sharply and will benefit energy-sensitive stocks. Individual counters are likely to be dictated by earnings, regulatory, acquisition and margins stories. Companies with growth in profits and struggle in operations and demand will be on the investors’ radar.
Eicher Motors, NTPC, RBL Bank, Reliance Infrastructure, Hindalco Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, among others, will be in focus today as earnings, M&A events, profitability gains and margin erosion could lead to specific stock movements.
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Indian markets will open on a mixed note this Monday, with buoyant sentiment fuelled by lower crude oil prices being counter-balanced with apprehension of a flare-up in global geopolitical tensions. With indices posting gains in the prior session, investors will be looking to see if the uptrend is likely to be sustained past certain key levels on charts. Gift Nifty is suggesting a good opening, but both crude and global bond yields alongside US-Iran relations could determine if the sentiment has staying power.
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