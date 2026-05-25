Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Gift Nifty Jumps Over 200 Points, Crude Slips Below $100; Will Bulls Extend Rally?

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates on May 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Dalal Street is poised to open on a stronger note following positive global cues. Investors will keenly watch global geopolitical headlines and macro triggers. It’s a short week, but volatility may still continue at higher levels as traders react to the developments in crude oil, currency markets, global policy discussions and domestic liquidity movements.

Early signs are for a strong start. The Gift Nifty was up 207 points, or 0.87%, at 23,928 at 8:33 AM, suggesting a positive start for benchmark indices after Friday’s gains. Much of the optimism is driven by lower energy prices and hopes that tensions in West Asia may not escalate in the near-term.

One of the biggest positives going into the week is the massive drop in oil prices. WTI crude fell 5% to $91.77, and Brent crude fell 4.84% to $98.53, closing below the psychologically important $100 per barrel level. Falling crude prices will be a relief for the Indian market as it will help contain inflation, bring down imports and also lead to better sentiment for energy-sensitive sectors.

Asian markets traded higher also on hopes that a breakthrough could emerge from the ongoing talks between the US and Iran; however, uncertainty continues, as US President Donald Trump earlier said no immediate agreement Investors at home will closely watch the larger implications of the RBI’s record dividend transfer to the government. Market participants will be watching how the extra fiscal space translates into stronger support for spending and what that means for liquidity conditions ahead.

The minor gain on Friday has set a positive tone for today’s trading session. The Sensex ended at 75,415.35, gaining 231.99 points or 0.31% and the Nifty 50 at 23,719.30, up 64.60 points or 0.27%.

Here’s all you need to catch as markets go live through day – live updates, movers and shakers, sector play, opening trends, etc.