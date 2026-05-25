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Home > India News > Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash

Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash

A viral video from a police press conference in Tamil Nadu has triggered widespread outrage after officers, including a woman cop, were seen smiling and laughing while discussing the brutal rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.

Tamil Nadu Police Smiling at Rape Murder Press Conference
Tamil Nadu Police Smiling at Rape Murder Press Conference

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 09:59 IST

A video from a police press conference in Tamil Nadu has sparked massive outrage online after police officers were seen smiling and laughing while talking about the brutal rape and murder case of a 10 year old girl. The unsettling clips soon started doing the rounds on social media making many people angry with insensitive, even disrespectful behaviour showing how serious the offence is. While senior police officials defended the officers and claimed the clips were taken out of context meanwhile the whole incident has still kicked off sharp criticisms with demands for accountability that are getting louder day by day.

Tamil Nadu Police Smiling at Rape-Murder Press Conference 

Officers arrested two suspects in the 10 year old girls rape and murder case, including the family neighbour K Karthi within 24 hours after his confession to luring the Class V student on his two wheeler. Then take her to the coconut grove and kill her. 



At May 23 press meet, West Zone General RV Ramya Bharathi along with colleagues explained the quick investigation but there was backlash because of the video clips that were going viral. In the viral video the police officers including a woman cop, were seen smiling and laughing which people said was insensitive because of the seriousness of the case. 

Though some people take their side saying hose clips were out of context, and others wanted accountability and more clarity. 

Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay called the act horrific and ordered fast tracked probes as relatives protested on the highway. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user said, “Tamil Nadu is seething… Are officials laughing?” – A scathing condemnation

Second user wrote, “A video showing police officers laughing during a press conference on the Coimbatore child murder case has triggered backlash on social media. Users criticised the conduct by the officials as Tamil Nadu continues to react strongly to the brutal killing.” 



Third user commented, “Why India needs to overhaul its babudom inherited from British. This is police officers in coimbatore TN doing a press briefing on rape and murder of a 10 yr girl by 2 PDFiles. Look how they are laughing and making jokes without any seriousness or concern for anyone. It just shows they even caught the criminals as there was big outrage and CM himself got involved in the case. It will also tell you that if it didn’t get CM or PM involved they would deal it like a normal business and let such criminals go scot free and kill more children.”



Fourth user wrote, “Where has the sensitivity gone? How can these police officers laugh & joke while briefing press on serious topic of a 10 year old child’s horrific kidnap, S£XUAL assault & MURDER? Please take action on them, give them sensitivity training @TVKVijayHQ ji” 

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Found Hanging In Azad Nagar In Delhi, Police Begin Inquiry 

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Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash
Tags: Child Murder CaseCoimbatore CasePolice ControversyRape And MurderTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu policeviral videoWoman Cop Viral Clip

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Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash

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Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash

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Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash
Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash
Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash
Viral Video: Woman Cop Seen Laughing at Presser Over 10-Year-Old Girl’s Brutal Rape and Murder, Faces Backlash

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