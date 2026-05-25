IIT Madras to Review CBSE Revaluation IT Infrastructure After Students Report Failed Payments and Login Errors

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) came under heavy criticism on Wednesday after students and their parents were unable to upload the answer script and view the interface for undertaking Class 12 revaluation. To deal with the growing number of complaints, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has brought a group of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to work with the board to resolve the technical issues. The decision follows mounting complaints of portal crashes and failed login attempts, as well as payment gateway issues and ambiguous scanned answer sheets online.

Why are IIT Madras experts examining the CBSE revaluation portal

Officials in the Ministry of Education said the IIT Madras team was asked to examine the robustness of the CBSE portal and server infrastructure and ease the login authentication process for the e-portal. They are also expected to assess the performance of the payment gateway and propose strategies to avoid future disruptions in the re-evaluation process.

Students complained online that they were unable to view scanned copies of their answer sheets even after completing the payment process. Officials in the education ministry said the aim was to ensure a trouble-free and hassle-free revaluation portal for Class 12 students.

What technical problems did students inform about on CBSE portal

Students and parents faced various glitches while applying for scanned copies and revaluation services through the CBSE portal. Many candidates were informed of frozen pages with repetitive service unavailable messages and no success in login attempts. Some students also informed that payment amount listed on the portal keeps changing in an abnormal manner during the application process.

The screenshots shared online show revaluation charges dropping to as low as Re 1 and rising up to more than Rs 69,000 for a single subject in different instances. Some people informed that answer sheet download section does not appear on the portal even after receiving payment confirmation. Students further informed that blurry and faded scanned copies of answer sheets are limiting proper checks of evaluation details.

What did CBSE say about excess fee deductions

CBSE has clarified that technical glitches impacted the fee for scanned copies of evaluated answer books from May 21 and 22 when students applied for them. An official notice said that some candidates were charged excess amounts owing to technical errors, while others were charged undecided amounts below the standard fee.

The board said refunds for excessive deductions would be processed automatically to the same mode of payment by candidates while making the first payment. Candidates with lesser charges would be informed separately about the payment of the remaining amount when required.

What impact has that issue had on students

It has added to the growing stress many aspirants are already experiencing due to college admissions and competitive examinations. Parents and candidates alike had been voicing concerns due to the frequent portal failures after several incidents questioning the reliability of the digital and evaluation system. Social media channels were inundated with student complaints from those who had spent hours trying to apply, upload and get their scanned copies of answer sheets. Parents complained about the technical issues causing confusion in an already uncomfortable period.

What are the next steps in CBSE revaluation process

CBSE has to continue with the back-room revaluation and scanned copy allocation with better technical facilities in line with suggestions from the IIT Madras team. Students have been told to keep an eye on the official CBSE website for updates about refunds, portal access and any delayed timelines. It has been assured that corrective measures will be put in place so students won’t have to face more difficulties in the evaluation process.

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