NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Link Activated at neet.nta.nic.in; Know How to Submit Bank Details, Last Date and Refund Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the NEET UG 2026 fee refund facility at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, where the candidates can fill in their bank account details online, and further, they will get the refund of the examination fee. The agency may have released a public notice on May 22, 2026, stating that the refund submission facility has been added in the NEET UG 2026 online login portal. Refunding candidates were asked to complete the required details before a deadline and not to submit chargebacks for the examination fee. The deadline for the refund submission portal is May 27, 2026.

Who can use the NEET UG 2026 refund facility

Anyone who is eligible for the NEET UG 2026 refund facility can do an online submission, say NTA. NTA stated that the portal is for the only candidates eligible for the refund centre-led by the agency.

The candidates can log in through their application credentials on the official portal and can submit their details for the refund process at the dedicated page. Officials have advised the candidates to fill the details carefully as the bank details submitted here will be the final details for the process.

How to fill in the bank details for NEET UG 2026 refund

The candidates can simply go to their dashboard then choose from the dedicated refund link to fill their paid fee and then they should proceed to the details page. Candidates are asked to fill the account holder’s name, bank account number, IFSC code, and bank name on the designated page.

Additionally, NTA has also provided a facility to complete their details by uploading a scanned copy of the temple of a posted cheque. After successfully submitting the information, candidates will not be allowed to correct and amend any further information on the portal.

What is the deadline for NEET UG 2026 refund submission

The official notification states that the refund submission will be made available from 22 May 2026 and will be functional till 27 May 2026 until 11:50 p.m.

The officials have strongly advised the candidates to complete the process before the deadline, as it may lead to problems in refund processing. The NTA has advised the candidates not to raise chargeback requests from banks or payment gateways pertaining to the examination fee. Only the details submitted within the timeframe will be considered for refund processing, said the officials.

Why is NTA asking candidates to avoid chargeback requests

The academy advises candidates not to request chargebacks or payment disputes, as they may cause hassles in getting the refund. The candidates were advised to use the official refund facility which was initiated in the NEET UG portal. The agency has assured that the refund will be processed as per the submitted bank account details. Candidates are advised to frequently check the status on the official website for any updates on refund status or any new information.

Where do candidates get NEET UG 2026 refund support

Candidates who find themselves in trouble while submitting the refund request can avail assistance through NTA’s official helpline services of NTA. The agency extends support for A-level refund processing and bank details through the helpline number and official email for assistance. The students are advised to carefully check all the details before submission, as wrong bank details can delay the process of refund. Candidates should also maintain copies of the submitted details and acknowledgement for future reference.

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