‘Crash Is Coming’: Robert Kiyosaki Drops Warning Alert For Markets; Bets Big On Gold & Silver Explosion Next

Robert Kiyosaki’s Bold Market Warning: Crash Fear Meets Gold Rush Talk- Robert Kiyosaki is back doing what he does best, sort of shaking up market conversations. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author has been saying a market crash could be “imminent” and that alone grabs investor attention fast, and then boom, there’s more debate going around in financial circles. You can almost see traders pausing, reloading charts, and quietly reassessing their risk, like they did something wrong before. At the same time though, he’s not going full doom mode. Kiyosaki also talks up a potential upside in precious metals. In his view, gold and silver could deliver explosive long-term gains, especially if global uncertainty keeps stacking up. So hard assets end up looking like the real winners in a world that feels shaky, more than unstable. As usual, his take splits the room, half caution, half opportunity, and a whole bunch of market noise in the middle that nobody can quite ignore.

Gold & Silver Price Predictions: Robert Kiyosaki’s Big Bet Talk

Robert Kiyosaki is once more nudging the market talk with some really big, almost unreasonably bold price predictions. He also mentioned veteran strategist Jim Rickards, who suggests gold might eventually jump all the way to $100,000 per ounce, while silver could go up to $200 per ounce, later on.

Kiyosaki seems to agree, and said something like: “Crash is coming. Jim Rickard’s calls for gold to reach $100,000. Right now gold is around $4,500. I also think silver will reach $200 per ounce. Today silver is at $75.”

So the point is there, but it’s also super dramatic—because even with markets still unsure, he thinks precious metals might end up being the greatest long-term winners if worldwide risks keep getting bigger and bigger.

Gold & Silver Market Update: Prices and Friday Movement

Current Levels

Metal Current Price Gold ~$4,500 per ounce Silver ~$75 per ounce

Both metals have already seen strong multi-year gains, supported by safe-haven demand amid global uncertainty.

Friday Market Movement

Category Movement Spot Gold Down 0.6% to $4,515.83 per ounce US Gold Futures (June) Down 0.4% to $4,523.20 per ounce Spot Silver Down 1.1% to $75.85 per ounce Gold and silver sort of ended under pressure on Friday, continuing that uneasy dip and looking like it’s on track for a second weekly loss, mostly because people are worrying about inflation again, and also what markets think about potential US interest rate hikes. Even so, yeah, in the bigger picture, the longer-range mood for precious metals is still kind of broadly positive. Robert Kiyosaki’s Investment View: Real Assets Over Paper Promises Kiyosaki is once again running his usual playbook, keep your eyes on real assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin rather than leaning too hard on paper cash or the more common traditional investments. To him, market downturns aren’t only dangers, they’re like opportunities hiding in plain sight, for investors who are ready and patient enough to move smartly when everyone else gets spooked. Also Read: Did You Know Mukesh Ambani’s Jio IPO And Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO Have An…