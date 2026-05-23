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Home > Entertainment News > Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?

Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?

Vashu Bhagnani reiterates the importance of clear rights and ethical practices in film music use as his legal matter with David Dhawan continues in court.

Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 13:05 IST

Veteran Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani recently spoke quite a bit about his ongoing legal tangle that involves filmmaker David Dhawan, and also music label Tips Industries, right before the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. That film, which everyone is waiting for, is directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan. While the media coverage has carried many different views, Bhagnani’s own statements are more aimed at the bigger picture, the right side, how messages get handled and even the ethical manner in which things are done within Hindi cinema.

In the middle of this whole dispute, there’s the famous track Chunari Chunari from the 1999 chartbuster Biwi No. 1, a song produced by Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and originally helmed by David Dhawan. Bhagnani has now filed a legal case before the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)-I in Katihar, Bihar, saying the new film used the song without any proper, clear intimation or nod from his side. This is even more so, although the audio rights to Biwi No. 1 had earlier been handed over to Tips. The court has also provided interim protection to Pooja Entertainment, so basically, the current situation is kept intact, with the status quo maintained while the legal process moves on.

Bhagnani said during a virtual press conference that his issue isn’t some personal vendetta; it is rather about making sure producers are actually consulted, and yes, treated with respect, when their own creative work is reused or pulled back in. He added that if Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is later determined not to have used any scenes or songs without the right permission, then he will apologise publicly and also withdraw his complaint.

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In his comments, Bhagnani sort of contrasted his long professional history with the Dhawan family, versus the current situation, like what’s happening right now. He said that songs and creative bits from films like Biwi No. 1 have cultural weight, so there should be a transparent discussion before anything is reused, especially when the same director and those production circles are in the picture.

Alongside the rights dispute, Bhagnani kind of touched on the money side of those older collaborations, too. He said the 2020 remake of Coolie No. 1, with Varun Dhawan in it, ended up with a big loss of about Rs. 27 crore, and he personally put in close to Rs. 70 crore into that movie. In his view, this whole episode has been like a lesson for him; it made it clear the need for careful communication and a shared accountability on industry projects, no matter how smooth things seem at first.

While Bhagnani voiced disappointment about the level of communication he got from a few collaborators after Coolie No. 1 underperformed. He also reiterated that the main problem in the current case is creative plus legal fairness, not some personal disagreement or ego thing.

Tips Industries, the music label connected to this whole case, has spoken out publicly and said they are still the lawful owners of the relevant music rights. Yet the thing about whether the proper consent was actually obtained, that question is still sitting before the court, so to speak.

Industry observers kind of see this dispute as one piece of a bigger chat going on in Bollywood, like how older movies and musical classics get re-adapted or even reused for a new generation of cinema. It’s always this push-pull between commercial interests and a genuine respect for the original creators, even when things get complicated behind the scenes. Bhagnani’s remarks, honestly, helped put these points into clearer view, and they also kicked off a wider discussion about rights, honour, and careful cooperation in Indian filmmaking.

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Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?
Tags: Bollywood musicChunari ChunariDavid Dhawanfilm rightsHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Haihome-hero-pos-14vashu-bhagnani

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Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?

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Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?
Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?
Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Dispute Explained: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Landed In Legal Trouble Over ‘Chunari Chunari’ Remake?
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