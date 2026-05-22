LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather 8th pay commission Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro cabinet chennai super kings
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

Gul Panag slammed YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after his remarks urging foreign journalists to question PM Narendra Modi during European visits sparked controversy online following Modi’s Oslo trip.

Gul Panag slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over PM Modi (IMAGE: X)
Gul Panag slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over PM Modi (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 21:15 IST

GUL PANAG VS DHRUV RATHEE: Actor, activist and former AAP member Gul Panag, who has often criticised PM Narendra Modi’s government in the past, lost his temper with the YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for “reducing” the office of Prime Minister of India. “Modi must be humiliated everywhere he goes”, Rathee said. At a formal event in Oslo other than a press conference, he tagged the Norwegian journalist who asked PM Narendra Modi a question. This comes after journalist Helle Lyng questioned PM Modi during his recent visit to the country with his Norwegian counterpart. Lyng even chased Modi to the elevator and posed a question. 

What did Dhruv Rathee say against PM Modi? 

In a post on X, Rathee, who has 25 million followers on YouTube, said foreign journalists will be doing a great service to India’s progress if they ask the PM questions. Modi “has not given a single press conference in 12 years since he became Prime Minister. He doesn’t even meet the minimum standards of transparency and accountability demanded of any leader”, wrote Rathee.

He added, “I feel that I have to urge the foreign correspondents from other European countries to ask him questions anywhere they go, even if he does not do it, he will be pushed to do so in front of people, and this will be an excellent service to India’s progress”, wrote Rathee who resides in Germany.

You Might Be Interested In

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

Gul Panag gives it back to Dhruv Rathee

On X, while replying to Rathee, she stated, “Not cool. You can dislike a Prime Minister, disagree with a government, protest, debate, and vote differently. That’s democracy. But reducing the office of India’s Prime Minister, the man, the office, and what he represents abroad, to a joke on foreign soil, doesn’t feel like the right thing or dissent, to me.” She concluded, “It diminishes him, the institution, and ultimately, us.” 

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

When Gul Panag criticised PM Modi’s government

The actor has been a critic of the government led by PM Modi on various issues, including farmers’ protests, national security, and civil rights. Gul Panag’s political alliance with AAP began in 2014 when the actor joined the party alongside her father, Lieutenant General H.S Panag, who had retired recently. Following her membership of AAP, Gul Panag was nominated as an AAP candidate for the Lok Sabha seat of Chandigarh in the 2014 general elections but she lost to BJP candidate Kirron Kher.

She criticised the government on its handling of the movement, spoke about “the deaths of protesters” and condemned the term “anti-national” used for the agitators.

Why did Gul Panag leave AAP?

Gul Panag broke ties with the AAP and left the party in June 2021, stating that the party was “kissing up to Khalistanis in Punjab,” which was an issue she had already alerted the party leaders regarding previously. Moreover, her father, Lt Gen (Retd) H S Panag, was associated with the AAP and had been counselling the party on strategic affairs and national security during this time.

MUST READ: Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi
Tags: Dhruv RatheeGul PanagNorway Journalistpm modi’

RELATED News

Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’

Emily in Paris Final Season Announced: Everything We Know About Season 6 Release Date, Episodes & Cast

Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s ‘Raftaar’ Gets New Release Date, Set for Dussehra 2026 Weekend

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week

LATEST NEWS

Elon Musk Loses OpenAI Trial To Sam Altman; Here’s What The SpaceX CEO Plans To Do Next

Study Reveals Childhood Junk Food Habits Could Impact Brain for Years

Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Interaction Design & UX

Where Was Twisha Sharma’s Husband Hiding? Samarth Singh Arrested Hours After Reaching Jabalpur Court In Disguise

Ashwagandha Industry Calls for Science-Led Review to Protect Farmers, Ayurveda, and India’s Nutraceutical Growth

Vijay Shankar Retirement: Indian Cricketer Retires From International Cricket And IPL; Check Out His Stats

One Platform. Thirty-Five Countries. Zero Investors. The ExamOnline Story That Indian Business Media Has Ignored for 17 Years.

What Is The Oggy Janata Party? Viral Political Parody Takes Aim At Cockroach Janata Party And Alleged AAP Links

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi
‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi
‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi
‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

QUICK LINKS