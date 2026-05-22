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Home > Entertainment News > Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week

Pati Patni Aur Woh  Do 2  Box Office Collection Day 7: delivers a fun-filled mix of romance, confusion, and comedy, powered by Ayushmann Khurrana’s entertaining performance and energetic storytelling.

pati patni aur woh 2 review
pati patni aur woh 2 review

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 18:55 IST

Pati Patni Aur Woh  Do 2  Box Office Collection Day 7: The movie continued to perform well at the Indian box office on Day 7. It did not do as well as it did on the weekend, but it still did okay. The romantic comedy made around ₹2 crore net on its day. This means the total India net collection is now close to ₹29 crore. The movie has also done well worldwide, making more than ₹40 crore in its first week. This is pretty good for a Bollywood comedy film.

The movie started out with people not expecting much from it. It did well because families went to see it and people told their friends good things about it over the weekend. The movie is funny. The pictures are nice and colorful. The actors in the movie also did a job, which helped people keep going to see it all week.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day-Wise Box Office Collection

First Week Box Office Performance

The movie did really well on its first weekend, especially on Sunday when it made more than ₹7 crore in just one day. When the week started, the money it made was not as much. The movie was still doing better than some other Bollywood movies that came out recently. People who know about the movie business think that the next weekend will show if the movie will be a hit or not.

Some people say that the movie was made for around ₹45–50 crore, and this includes the money spent on telling people about the movie. Since the movie has already made more than ₹40 crore all around the world, it is getting closer to making back the money that was spent on it. If the movie keeps making money at the rate it could be an average movie or even a successful one. The movie is the movie that people are talking about, and the movie is doing well.

Cast & Performances

The movie has Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in it.

Ayushmann Khurrana is really funny in the movie, and people like him because they can relate to him.

Sara Ali Khan is great in the movie. She makes it more fun and glamorous.

Wamiqa Gabbi does a job too. She is very confident on screen.

The other actors in the movie do a good job of making the story funny.

The movie is a comedy. The actors make it work well.

Movie Review & Audience Response

People really liked the movie it is a film for families to watch together. A lot of people in the media said the second half of the movie was really funny and had some very confusing scenes that were entertaining.

Some people who write movie reviews did not like the story because they knew what was going to happen. The movie is similar to some Bollywood romantic comedies. But the movie is still fun to watch, and it has some jokes, and the actors do a great job. The movie has a lot of color and energy. The Bollywood romantic comedies are fun, and this movie is too.

Worldwide Collection & OTT Release

The movie has made around forty crore rupees over the world in its first week. This includes money it made from places like the United Arab Emirates and North America. Some people say that the movie may be available on streaming services like Netflix within six to eight weeks after it is done playing in theaters. We are still waiting for an announcement about when we can stream the movie.

Also Read : Bakra Eid 2026: Date in India, Moon Sighting, Significance, Namaz Timings & Qurbani Rules Explained

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week
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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Nears ₹40 Crore in First Week
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