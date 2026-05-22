Did Shahid Afridi Meet Lyari Gang’s Uzair Baloch In 2013? Dhurandhar Fans Dig Out Old Photo, Tag Aditya Dhar

Shahid Afridi’s alleged 2013 meeting with Lyari gang leader Uzair Baloch has once again become a major talking point on social media after an old photograph resurfaced online. The image started circulating amid the growing buzz around Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project Dhurandhar, which has revived public interest in Karachi’s infamous Lyari gang wars.

A viral post shared by an X user named Shikhar Sagar claimed that Afridi had visited Uzair Baloch in 2013. The user wrote, Dhurandhar: Shahid Afridi who hates Modi went to meet Uzair Baloch in 2013 it seems The post further added, Aditya Dhar should have exposed this terrorist minded cricketer too.

Old Photo Resurfaces Amid Dhurandhar Buzz



The controversy gained traction after another old social media post from 2013 resurfaced online. Journalist Zeeshan Akram Mirza had earlier shared a photograph allegedly featuring Shahid Afridi sitting beside Uzair Baloch during a gathering in Karachi.

The image quickly spread across X, Reddit, and other platforms, with users linking it to renewed discussions about Lyari’s criminal networks and the real-life inspirations reportedly linked to Dhurandhar. However, there is no official confirmation from Shahid Afridi regarding the viral photograph or the context behind the meeting.

Uzair Baloch was one of Karachi’s most notorious gang leaders and headed the Peoples’ Aman Committee in Lyari. He has long been associated with organised crime, extortion, targeted killings, and political controversy in Pakistan.



Dhurandhar: Shahid Afridi who hates Modi went to meet Uzair Baloch in 2013 it seems Aditya Dhar should have exposed this terrorist minded cricketer too https://t.co/G5rLTyAmpm — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) May 22, 2026







Who Is Uzair Baloch?

As per various reports and archived records, Uzair Baloch shot to fame during the gang wars in Karachi in the 2000s and early 2010s. He became a feared figure in Lyari after taking control of criminal operations following the death of his cousin Rehman Dakait.

The Lyari conflict remained one of Pakistan’s deadliest gang rivalries, with authorities launching repeated operations in the area during 2012 and 2013. Reports from that period described heavy police and Rangers crackdowns targeting Baloch and his network.

As discussions intensified online, several Reddit threads also revisited old stories linked to Lyari’s gang culture and Uzair Baloch’s notoriety. One Reddit post discussing the resurfaced image described it as Shahid Afridi and Uzair Baloch in 2013, looks like a plot twist you didn’t ask for.

Dhurandhar Brings Lyari’s History Back Into Public Focus



Although Aditya Dhar has not publicly commented on the viral Shahid Afridi photo, the resurfacing of old material reflects how Dhurandhar has reignited interest in one of South Asia’s most controversial underworld chapters.

From old interviews and archived reports to forgotten photographs, social media users continue digging into the personalities linked to Lyari’s past. Whether the viral image changes public perception or just adds another layer to the already intense conversation surrounding Dhurandhar and the real stories believed to have inspired it, it has undoubtedly added another layer to the already intense conversation surrounding Dhurandhar and the real stories believed to have inspired it.

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