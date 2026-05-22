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Home > World News > New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms

New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms

New York City had a lot of problems because of rain and flash floods. The big storms caused roads to flood. Made it hard for people to get around. A video that a lot of people saw showed a woman getting swept away by the water when she was getting off a bus onto a street that was underwater.

New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 14:19 IST

New York City is dealing with a lot of problems because of rain and flash floods. This happened after powerful storms caused roads to flood, transportation to stop and commuters to get stuck on May 21 and 22 2026. Something shocking happened and it quickly spread on the internet. A woman got swept away by floodwaters right after she got off a public bus into a flooded street. The video of this incident is really disturbing. It shows the woman getting off the bus into moving water and then losing her balance. The bus could not stop close to the sidewalk because the floodwaters had covered the road. When the woman tried to get to safety the strong current knocked her down. Pulled her across the flooded street. People who were on the bus and those who were standing nearby were really shocked. They tried to help her.

Rain Paralyzes Parts of New York City

The bad weather hit many parts of New York including Queens and Brooklyn. The roads in these areas quickly turned into rivers because the drainage system could not handle the rain. People shared videos on the internet that showed cars underwater, flooded intersections and drivers who were stuck and waiting for help. The subway services were also affected because of water inside the stations and tunnels. The people in charge said that the storm was too much for the citys infrastructure to handle. The rain was coming down fast and the city was not prepared for it.

Authorities Issue Safety Warnings

The emergency officials told people to stay from flooded streets and to stay inside unless they really had to go out. Experts have said times that even a little bit of moving water can be deadly. A few inches of strong current can sweep a person off their feet. The National Weather Service sent out warnings about flash floods in parts of New York and nearby areas because the storm was still moving through the Northeast. Emergency crews were sent to rescue people who were stuck to blocked roads and to respond to emergencies related to the weather.

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Climate Concerns Grow After Extreme Weather

The incident that happened to the woman has again shown how dangerous extreme weather can be in cities. Climate experts say that heavy rainfall events are happening often in big cities and this is putting a lot of pressure on old drainage systems and transportation networks. People on media said that the video of the woman was “terrifying” and they compared the streets of New York to rivers during the peak of the storm. Many people praised the bystanders who tried to help the woman and others said that the city needs flood management systems and public safety measures during bad weather.

More Rain Possible in Coming Days

While the city is still cleaning up officials are telling people to be careful because there could be rain and flooding in the coming days. They do not want people to get hurt because of the rain and flash floods. New York City and the heavy rain are still a problem and people need to be aware of the situation. The heavy rain and flash floods are causing a lot of trouble, for New York City.

Also Read: SOF Week 2026: Indian Army Demonstrates Elite Special Forces Expertise in United States

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New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms
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New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms

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New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms

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New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms
New York Flood Chaos: Woman Swept Away by Strong Floodwaters While Stepping Off Bus During Heavy Rain Storms
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