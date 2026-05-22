From Surat to the World: Hulaboo’s Passport Campaign Turns Play into Travel Dreams

Surat’s Premier Family Entertainment Centre Unveils the Hulaboo Passport Campaign, An Immersive Summer Journey Where Every Game Played Earns a Stamp, Every Stamp Builds a Story, and Exciting Games Could Lead to a Dream Summer Vacation Worth ₹1,00,000 Absolutely Free.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 21: This summer, Surat is getting a new international terminal, except it does not need flights, visas, or baggage check-ins.

Imagine racing through Monaco, bowling in Las Vegas, and stepping into the magic of Disneyland, without leaving the city.

Hulaboo Family Entertainment Centre has been one of Surat’s favourite destinations for immersive family fun, bringing together high-energy games, interactive attractions, and memorable experiences for visitors of all age groups. Known for constantly reinventing entertainment, Hulaboo has built a space where families do more than just play; they laugh, bond, explore, and create lasting memories together.

And this summer, Hulaboo is taking that experience to an entirely new level.

Introducing the Hulaboo Passport Campaign, a one-of-a-kind immersive summer experience that transforms the entire entertainment venue into a living, breathing atlas of the world. No boarding passes. No airport stress. Just games, passport stamps, adventures, exciting surprises, and the thrilling possibility of turning playtime into a dream family vacation.

A World Inside One Venue

When most families think of summer vacations, they think of airport queues, hotel bookings, and travel budgets that stretch thin. Hulaboo dared to ask a different question:

“What if the world could come to Surat?”

The answer is the Hulaboo Passport Campaign. Every corner of the venue, every game, every attraction, every square foot of Hulaboo, has been reimagined and transformed into a distinct global

destination. The moment a family walks through the entrance, they are no longer in a family entertainment centre. They are at an airport. They are about to board a journey around the world.

The Vision Behind the Journey

For Hulaboo’s founder Mr. Prashant Gondaliya, the Passport Campaign is not simply a marketing initiative or a seasonal offer. It is an extension of a larger vision, one that sees entertainment as a way to create meaningful memories and emotional experiences for families.

“We never wanted Hulaboo to feel like just a play zone place,” says Mr. Prashant Gondaliya, Founder of Hulaboo. “Our vision has always been to create a place where people come to feel joy, excitement, togetherness, and wonder. The Passport Campaign was created to give families the feeling of travelling the world, discovering new experiences, and living moments they will remember for years.”

He continues, “Every destination inside Hulaboo has been designed with emotion and imagination behind, and we want every visitor to leave happier than they came.”

A Passport to Your Mazedaar Summer Vacation

The Hulaboo Passport Campaign is built around one exciting idea: the more you play, the closer you get to unforgettable rewards and dream vacations. As families explore different country-themed experiences across Hulaboo, they collect stamps with every game played turning every visit into an adventure filled with surprises and milestones.

The journey gets more exciting at every stage. At 10 stamps, participants get a chance to win a trip to Goa. Collect 20 stamps, and the adventure continues with an opportunity to win a vacation to Udaipur. But the biggest surprise awaits at the final milestone: guests who collect 30 stamps become eligible for a chance to win a dream vacation to Thailand.

Through specially designed Lucky Draw Boxes placed across Hulaboo, participants can submit their completed passport entries and move one step closer to turning their summer fun into a real travel experience.

A Summer Beyond Ordinary

This summer, Hulaboo invites families across Surat to step beyond ordinary vacations and enter a world where every game unlocks a new destination, every stamp carries a story, and every visit becomes a memory worth holding onto. It is a celebration of joy, imagination, togetherness, and unforgettable family moments, all under one roof.

For more updates, follow Hulaboo on Instagram.