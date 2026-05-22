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Home > Sports News > SRH vs RCB: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? — Explained

SRH vs RCB: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? — Explained

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off in a crucial IPL 2026 clash with May 26th Qualifier 1 qualification at stake. While Virat Kohli’s RCB need a win or close defeat, Pat Cummins-led SRH require a massive victory to surpass RCB on NRR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 13:44 IST

SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in a crucial match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The finalists from 2016 face each other a decade later in a match that could decide who will play Qualifier 1. Thanks to mathematical NNR calculations, we already know that the Gujarat Titans, despite being placed second, have already cemented their spot in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026. However, the result of today’s game could decide who will face Shubman Gill’s GT on the 26th of May. Here is a look at all the possible scenarios from tonight’s SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 match. 

SRH vs RCB: Why does playing in Qualifier 1 matter?

Before getting into the qualification scenarios, it is important to understand why playing in Qualifier 1 matters. The IPL playoffs format is not straightforward, like having two semi-finals and a final. With their unique platform, IPL rewards teams who finish in the top two places on the points table. The team that wins Qualifier 1 makes it to the final. Meanwhile, the loser of this game is not knocked out but also gets another shot at making it to the final. The loser of Qualifier 1 plays the winner of Eliminator (3rd vs 4th) in Qualifier 2. Then the winner of Qualifier 2 meets the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final. 

SRH vs RCB: How can Royal Challengers Bengaluru make it to Qualifier 1?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s qualification scenario to Qualifier 1 remains simple and straightforward. The defending champions could make it to 20 points and will lead the IPL 2026 points table if they win tonight. RCB would need to ensure that even if they lose tonight, the margin is not big enough for their NRR to go below SRH’s.

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SRH vs RCB: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad make it to Qualifier 1?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have an uphill task at hand as they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Not only does the Pat Cummins-led side need a win tonight, but they need to achieve this win with a big margin. Here is a look at their Qualifier 1 qualification scenario:

SRH Batting First

If SRH bats first, they would want all of their dangerous batters to have a great day, as they would want to score in excess of 240 to boost their chances. Here is a look at the winning margin required based on their total score.

  • SRH Score 180 – 87 (Win By Runs)

  • SRH Score 200 – 87 (Win By Runs)

  • SRH Score 220 – 88 (Win By Runs)

  • SRH Score 240 – 89 (Win By Runs)

SRH Bowling First

If SRH is bowling first, they would have to restrict Virat Kohli-starrer RCB to a low score, which their batters can chase quickly. Here is a look at the winning margin required based on their target.

  • SRH Target 121 – 53 (Ball Left)

  • SRH Target 141 – 53 (Ball Left)

  • SRH Target 161 – 53 (Ball Left)

  • SRH Target 181 – 54 (Ball Left)

Also Read: SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 67 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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SRH vs RCB: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? — Explained
Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 playoffsPat CumminsQualifier 1 scenarioRCB qualification scenarioSRH qualification scenarioSRH vs RCBvirat kohli’

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SRH vs RCB: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? — Explained
SRH vs RCB: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? — Explained
SRH vs RCB: How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad And Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualify For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1? — Explained
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