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Home > Sports News > CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH

CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH

Watch the viral video showing a Gujarat Titans fan making provocative gestures towards CSK supporters during the IPL 2026 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH (Image Source: X)
CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 13:10 IST

The fierce competition between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings reached new heights of intensity during their prestigious all-Indian showdown on Thursday evening, when an utterly shocking incident unfolded in the stands at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, taking social media by storm. Shocking footage is now circulating virally across the internet, and it features a die-hard supporter of the Titans using a long run of obscene hand gestures to target the visiting supporters of the rival CSK franchise.

The Viral Video From Narendra Modi Stadium Stands

A co-observer first took the footage in the seventh row of the humongous stadium. As the debate about the match reached an all-time high, the short clip zooms in on a particular person garbed in the Gujarat Titans’ official attire. You could distinctly see the supporter turning fully into a huge conglomerate of people, almost filled with gleeful yellow jersey-clad CSK supporters. In a fairly random move, he makes alarming hand gestures and wantonly taunts other fans as a major mockery. 

Fan Reactions And Social Media Outrage

Twitter erupted right after the offensive video was posted online. Passionate Chennai supporters were outraged to quite an extreme level of disgust, with many lambasting the behavior and blatantly calling upon the stadium authorities to flush out the guilty player. On the other end of the passionate spectrum, numerous Gujarat supporters were arguing that it was a reasonable hear, there is nothing wrong with some light-hearted joking, and to cross the line into aggressive, foul-mouthed verbal attack would only poison the family-friendly stadium atmosphere. 

The Growing Intensity Of GT Vs CSK Rivalry

Ever since their epic final encounter, the fierce matches strictly involving the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings have always been highly charged emotional affairs. While the official IPL management has always heavily promoted respectful crowd conduct, this specific viral video proves that controlling individual fan emotions during completely massive clashes remains an incredibly tough challenge.

GT Crushes CSK at Narendra Modi Stadium

Talking about the match, GT competely crushed down CSK at Ahmedabad, registering a massive victory by 89 runs. Batting first, GT opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan blasted off the Chennai bowlers, posting a mammoth total of 229 runs in their 20 overs slot.

Chennai batters failed to put on a show, with Sanju Samson departing on a golden duck. Shivam Dube putten a slight fight of 47 in 17 balls, but it was not enough as the guests got bundled on 140, ending their season on a low.

Also Read – SRH vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt Return to Open With Virat Kohli? Rajat Patidar Set to Lead — Check Predicted Playing XIs

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CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH
Tags: ahmedabadchennai super kingsCSK SupportersFan WarsGT Fans Provocative GestureGT vs CSKGujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kingsgujarat-titansIPL 2026ms dhoniNarendra Modi Stadiumviral video

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CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH

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CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH

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CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH
CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH
CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH
CSK vs GT: Gujarat Titans Fans’ Controversial Gesture Towards Chennai Super Kings Supporters at Narendra Modi Stadium Goes Viral | WATCH

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