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Home > World News > ‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam

‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam

Gen-z’s favourite, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani got hit with online trolling after his Twitch livestream pretty much turned into a mess, during a live Q&A. While he was answering questions, the stream was flooded with obscene images and random spam messages.

'Keep It Family Friendly': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam (Image: @luxeprogressive via X)
'Keep It Family Friendly': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam (Image: @luxeprogressive via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 10:40 IST

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just faced an embarrassing situation on his most recent livestream, which was interrupted by Internet trolls with drawings and other comments. The mayor, 34, promoted the online program as a 21st century version of his predecessor, Mayor Fiorello La Guardia’s legendary ‘Talk to the People’ radio addresses, intended to reach younger New Yorkers directly, via the internet and social media. But it was soon rendered chaotic as the live audience began to bully the mayor with obscene drawings and lightspeak in the chat, as the mayor answered off the cuff inquiries on life in the city with the popular NYC TikToker, Moose.

What Happened Here?

City Hall said Zohran Mamdani‘s recurring Twitch show, ‘Talk With The People’, was an innovative forum for residents to get face time with elected officials, and that is what happened at the start of the new event. As the mayor was talking about local food spots like ‘where can you get the best tacos’ to city issues, the audience on the platform started to spam the public chat with nudes and continual trolling messages. The out of topic posts quickly outnumbered the comments that could be seen next to the livestream, damning the mayor’s attempts at a casual virtual town hall. Moose kept calling for the show to stay ‘family friendly’ multiple times, but it seemed to have little effect as the trolling continued to ramp up throughout the show. 



What Happened After The Obscene Image Spam?

The livestream immediately garnered a lot of attention online, particularly when one of the most popular left wing streamers, Hasan Piker, was seen watching and commenting on the event during his own livestream. The mayor’s popular digital outreach initiative came under criticism for his overlooking of the dangers of having an unmoderated live chat on a site that’s the home of online culture gone haywire. The fans, however, argued that the experiment was being tried by the administration and that they were at least trying to reach the youth on the medium of platforms they use. The event will be a simulcast on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and Bluesky platforms as part of a wider push to update public communiques, City Hall said.

What Is This Livestream? 

City Hall appreciated Zohran Mamdani’s streaming effort to the radio broadcasts by La Guardia in the 1940s, and called his work a contemporary ‘direct communication with the working class’ of the city’s elected officials. ‘What we are trying to do is to have a new conversation between the government and the people it serves, especially with young people who have limited engagement with politics,’ Mamdani said in a statement. The announcement of the livestream is a politically touchy moment for the administration, as the figures of falling numbers in New York City’s pre-K and 3-K programs have just been released. While the debut was a flop, data from analytics firm Start.io says approximately 64,000 New Yorkers are active on Twitch, making the platform a possible outreach vehicle for City Hall.

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‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam
Tags: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdanizohran mamdaniZohran Mamdani livestreamZohran Mamdani livestream trollingZohran Mamdani newsZohran Mamdani spam

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‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam

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‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam
‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam
‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam
‘Keep It Family Friendly’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Trolled As Livestream Gets Flooded With Obscene Image Spam

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