What PM Modi Told Ministers During 4-Hour Mega Meeting As India Braces For Iran War Fallout — 3 Big Messages

PM Narendra Modi, on Thursday, in a meeting with his council of ministers that lasted for over four hours, shared a three-point message. As the country is battling the economic impact of the US war on Iran, the PM told his cabinet to speed up governance, stay focused on Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, and prepare for the worst possible energy disruptions. The disruption in global energy supplies, particularly due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has impacted the Indian economy like other countries. India, which is one of the biggest importers of oil from West Asia, recently increased fuel prices twice to combat the increasing crude oil price due to the Gulf War.

The Council of Ministers includes 30 cabinet ministers, excluding the Prime Minister, five ministers of state (independent charge) and 36 ministers of state.

PM Modi: Had A Fruitfull Meeting

After the meeting, PM in a X post said ministers exchanged perspectives and best practices during the meeting.

“Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting ‘Ease of Living, ‘Ease of Doing Business,’ and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi posted.

Had a fruitful meeting of the Council of Ministers yesterday. We exchanged perspectives and best practices relating to boosting ‘Ease of Living, ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and how to further reforms in order to realise our shared dream of a Viksit Bharat. pic.twitter.com/ifKpB8le17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers at Seva Teerth in the national capital.

According to a BJP leader, “During the meeting, presentations were made by several key ministries, including Agriculture, Forest, Labour, Road Transport, Corporate Affairs, External Affairs, Commerce, and Power.”

Speed-Up The Governance

Addressing the ministers, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for faster decision-making and efficient governance. He stressed that files should move quickly without unnecessary delays and called for maximising productivity in the minimum time. He also urged ministries to bring greater simplicity in governance and place a stronger focus on reforms.

Focus On Viksit Bharat 2047

Reiterating the government’s long-term vision, the Prime Minister said that “Viksit Bharat 2047” is not merely a slogan but the government’s commitment. Ministries that ranked lower in performance evaluations were advised to take corrective measures and improve their functioning.

Highlight The Achievements Of Last 12 Years

The Prime Minister also directed ministers to actively reach out to the public and highlight the achievements of the government over the past 12 years.

According to sources, the meeting was viewed as an important midterm stocktaking of the government’s performance. The high-level gathering was attended by Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and ministers of state.

(With inputs from ANI)

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