Did PM Modi Recreate Rehman Dakait’s Dhurandhar Entry In UAE? Watch Viral Video

A viral video with Narendra Modi in UAE has social media on fire, many fans of the Prime Minister have related his grand entry and body language with the “Rehman Dakait” entry scene from blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Edited videos and fan reels are also leading to a son of memes, reactions and movie references on social media.

The edit trend took off when several creators utilized the visuals of PM Modi’s ceremonial welcome and meeting with UAE officials and took inspiration from Akshay Khan’s track “Fa9la” used in the entry scene of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. Several Instagram pages and meme creators added all those gangster swagger-filled entry scene vibes to comments.

Why The Video Went Viral

In the video, the Prime Minister made a cinematic entry while walking with UAE officials. It was added with background music set up in cinematic slow-motion with all the transitions in the film. Many users have fired back at the Prime Minister for creating Rehman Dakait vibes.

The original Rehman Dakait sequence from Dhurandhar became a pop-culture craze after the film’s release. From black outfit to sunglasses, from dramatic walk, to “Fa9la” dance scene- all of it became a viral meme template across the country.

Social Media Flooded With Memes

The internet was flooded with meme videos and comments. Some joked that PM Modi had “main character vibes” and some called the inspiration scene “real-life Dhurandhar energy.”

The meme videos were shared by fan pages, edit content creators, meme pages across the country, especially on Instagram and Facebook.

The Rehman Dakait trend inspired this viral clip for the UAE welcome visuals

What is interesting is that this is not the first time that the “Rehman Dakait” trend has influenced viral content. Earlier this year, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav recreated the same “Fa9la” dance moves during an event.

No Official Recreation By PM Modi, It Is Just Fan Edits

There is no official statement that PM Modi credited or recreated any film scene. All the viral content was fan-made edits. But it was very close to the original scene. The online audience recognized the way it was being presented and thus netizens called it the original.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on viral social media videos, public reactions, and online discussions circulating at the time of writing. There is no official confirmation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intentionally recreated any scene from Dhurandhar or the character Rehman Dakait. The comparisons and edits referenced are fan-made and meant for entertainment purposes only.