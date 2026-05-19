Suicide or Dowry Death? Newlywed Woman Found Hanging At UP Home After ‘Save Me’ Call To Father

A 21-year-old newlywed woman from a small town was discovered dead at her matrimonial home in Gwalior under suspicious circumstances minutes after reportedly calling her father and begging for help. The deceased, whose last phone call was for her father, has triggered allegations of dowry harassment and murder by her husband’s family, while the latter claim that her death is a case of suicide.

Palak Rajak was said to have recently got married to a man named Amit Rajak on April 14, 2025. As per reports, the husband was an outsourced employee of the Air Force. The family alleged that Palak had sent her husband and in-laws gold jewellery, silver items, a motorcycle and other valuables during the wedding. However, after the wedding, she was allegedly ‘dug out’ by her husband and in‐laws for a car and a gold chain.

The Call Minutes Before Death

Besides expressing her constant insecurities about being harassed and denied proper food, her father added that 3 days before her death, she reportedly called him urgently on May 12. She allegedly called Mrs Rajak and begged,

“Papa, take me away from here… these people will kill me.”

Her father allegedly promised to send her brother to bring her home.

Nearly 20 minutes later, nonetheless, Palak’s husband supposedly told the family that he had found her hanged inside a room.

Newlywed Found Hanging 20 Minutes After Calling Father And Said “FATHER SAVE ME”

— Family Alleges Dowry Harassment & Murder. 📍 Gwalior, MP Palak Rajak (21) married in April 2025, was found dead at her in-laws’ home on May 12. > Her family alleges she called her father and… pic.twitter.com/cvIrj25WAm — زماں (@Delhiite_) May 19, 2026

Family Accuses Them Of Murder

The Palak’s father and relatives asserted that when they reached the house her body is already dead and their very assert that her neck, legs and other parts of her body has injury marks on it. They believe that this was an act of murder. They now accuse their in-laws of knocking her down because of dowry demand. Angered family staged a public protest on road demanding proper police probe into murder and all forensic analysis and videography of the post-mortem.

She was reportedly a social media influencer and has around 10,000 followers.

Palak Locked Herself Inside A Room

In-laws are denying all these allegations and are claiming that she locked herself inside a room. The mother-in-law says that her son-in-law broke the door after she did not answer and they found her hanging on the ceiling fan. She was rushed to the hospital and doctors confirmed her death.

Police officials said the case was being handled with seriousness, as the latter death had occurred within a year of the marriage. Further action would be taken depending on the post-mortem report, statements from forensic officers and both families.

Also Read: Delhi Horror: Cab Driver Dies By Self-Immolation Outside In-Laws’ House After Alleging Harassment, Multiple Affairs Of Wife

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on media reports and police statements available at the time of writing. The allegations made by the deceased woman’s family, including claims of dowry harassment and murder, have not been legally proven. Authorities are currently investigating the case, and the final conclusions will depend on the post-mortem report, forensic findings, and official investigation outcomes.