Bournemouth vs Manchester City Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Prediction: A key showdown in the Premier League is on the cards at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth take on Manchester City in a game that may very well shape the title race and the European qualification tussle. The City team managed by Pep Guardiola has to win to remain in the hunt for the Premier League title, whereas Bournemouth is looking to make history by qualifying for Europe after a remarkable season under Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the match live on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

When will the Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 match take place?

The Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 match is going to take place on Wednesday, 20th May 2026 (midnight 19th May).

When will the Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 match start?

The Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 will start at 12:00 A.M. in India on Wednesday, 20th May.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League: Match Details

Feature Details Match Bournemouth vs Manchester City Competition Premier League 2025–26 (Matchday 37) Date Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Venue Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Kick-off Time 12:00 AM IST (7:30 PM Local Time) Live Streaming Star Sports (TV) and JioHotstar (Digital OTT)

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Team News And Injury Updates

Bournemouth

Bournemouth won’t have their midfielder Ryan Christie who is suspended but Alex Jimenez is still unavailable as there is an internal club investigation going on. Then again, Lewis Cook has rejoined the squad after he got over his injury giving Iraola a much needed lift right before the big match. The Cherries are going to the match with an unbeaten streak in their last 16 league games and they are full of confidence following their recent win against Fulham.

Manchester City

Manchester City have been handed a massive boost as Rodri is back to fitness after his groin problem. Guardiola may well have all the players physically fit at his disposal But a bit of rotation can happen as the Citizens had their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea. Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, and Rayan Cherki tend to be the starting ones as City want to push the title fight to the final matchday.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Bernardo Silva, Rodri; Doku, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League: Head-to-head record

Historically, Manchester City have had a stranglehold over this fixture, winning 16 out of their last 17 Premier League games against Bournemouth. But, in this fixture last season, Bournemouth pulled off a 2-1 win against City at home, a result that shocked everyone, and they will be confident that they can create another surprise.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League: Premier League Decided

The clash between Bournemouth and Manchester City could decide the Premier League 2025/26 title. If City drop points by drawing or losing the game, Arsenal would gain an unassailable lead heading into the final matchday, meaning that they will be crowned champions.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Match Prediction

Even though Bournemouth have been on an amazing unbeaten run and are playing very well at home, Manchester City’s having the know-how of playing high-pressure games might turn out to be a deciding factor. City seems to be hitting the perfect spot in time, mostly after their FA Cup victory. Bournemouth might give City a hard time with their high level of pressing and fast counter-attacks, yet Haaland and Doku may be the key players in attack.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Match Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City

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