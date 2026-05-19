IPL 2026 Points Table Today After RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals Jump to 4th Spot as RCB, GT, SRH Battle For Top-Two Finish | Updated Standings on May 19

IPL 2026 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals, with a seven-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants, climbed to fourth place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 standings. With this win, RR now have 14 points and have increased their chances of making the IPL 2026 playoffs. Thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s incredible knock of 93 runs, the Royals registered a crucial win, boosting their chances of making it to the playoffs. The young 15-year-old was duly supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel during his knock. Earlier in the game, LSG, powered by Mitchell Marsh’s 96, scored 220 runs in the first innings. However, RR, being led by Jaiswal in the absence of Riyan Parag, chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to top the IPL 2026 points table. The defending champions were the first team to qualify for the playoffs, having won nine of their 13 games. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with eight wins each, are ranked second and third, respectively, on the table.

IPL 2026: Who won the RR vs LSG clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium?

Rajasthan Royals won the RR vs LSG clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The hosts chased down a target of 221 thanks to an incredible knock from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi became the first teenager to score 500 runs in an IPL season. He also went past the record for most sixes by a Rajasthan Royals batter in a season, previously held by Jos Buttler. Sooryavanshi, with 53 sixes now, has the second most sixes in a season only behind Chris Gayle’s 59.

IPL 2026 Points Table After RR vs LSG

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 1.065 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.35 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 13 7 6 0 14 0.083 5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For IPL Playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with this win against Chennai Super Kings, qualified for the knockouts as well, taking the Gujarat Titans with them. There are as many as five teams that could take up the final playoff spot. Rajasthan Royals increased their chances of making the playoffs thanks to their seven-wicket win over LSG. The Royals now need to win their last game against the Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

Lucknow Super Giants is placed at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost to the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This was LSG’s ninth loss of the season. However, despite languishing at the bottom of the table, the Super Giants could have an impact on the race to the playoffs. They face the Punjab Kings in their final game, who need to win at any cost to make it to the playoffs.

Also Read: RR vs LSG: Mohammed Shami Dropped? Rishabh Pant’s Awkward Toss Exchange With Ian Bishop Sparks Major IPL 2026 Rumour | WATCH VIDEO