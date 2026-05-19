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Home > India News > Maharashtra Monsoon 2026: When Will Mumbai Welcome Fresh Showers? Check IMD Forecast Here

Maharashtra Monsoon 2026: When Will Mumbai Welcome Fresh Showers? Check IMD Forecast Here

Mumbai could witness an early monsoon arrival this year, with weather experts predicting rains by June 5. The IMD expects the Southwest Monsoon to hit Kerala by May 26, nearly a week ahead of schedule, raising hopes of an early rainy season across Maharashtra.

Mumbai Rains (IMAGE: X)
Mumbai Rains (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 21:19 IST

MUMBAI MONSOON 2026: Weather watchers are calling for an early monsoon in Mumbai this year, with most bets on rain arriving by June 5. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the Southwest Monsoon to hit Kerala around May 26, which is almost a week ahead of the usual June 1 start. Because of this, a lot of private forecasters, including Rushikesh Agre, think Maharashtra will see the monsoon roll in during the first week of June.

When Will Mumbai Welcome Monsoon? 

On Tuesday, Agre posted on X, pointing out that if the monsoon sets in over Kerala on May 26, as predicted, rainfall could reach Maharashtra by June 2 and hit Mumbai by June 5. That’s pretty early. Last year was a record breaker: Mumbai got its first monsoon showers on May 26, the earliest in 75 years, according to the IMD. Normally, the city expects the monsoon by June 11.

If you look at the past decade, the monsoon’s arrival in Mumbai has been all over the place. That record early onset last year on May 26 was a dramatic shift, thanks to fast-moving weather systems. Back in 2022, the monsoon showed up around June 11. 2021 saw it touching down on June 9, while in 2020 it was June 14. 2023 was just the opposite; the monsoon held off until June 25, making it one of the latest arrivals in years, a delay blamed mostly on Cyclone Biparjoy. Clearly, the monsoon likes to keep Mumbai guessing.

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Monsoon To Hit Kerala 

The Met says the monsoon should hit Kerala around May 26, but it could be up to four days earlier or later. This timing plays a big role in when the rains reach Maharashtra, especially Mumbai.

Even though the monsoon might show up ahead of schedule, there’s some worry this year. The IMD expects India to get less rain than usual between June and September. They blame El Nino, which tends to weaken the monsoon and cut down rainfall across the country. So, when the monsoon actually arrives in Kerala, give or take those four days, it will set the pace for when Mumbai sees its first showers. It all depends on how things line up over the Arabian Sea and southern India.

Relief to Follow the Rainy Season

The city of Mumbai has seen hot and humid weather for the last few weeks, and most of its citizens have been eagerly waiting for the onset of rains. The monsoon season holds great importance for the city, not only because it brings about relief from heat but also because it helps fill up the water reservoirs, which provide water to the MMR.

ALSO READ: Rain Weather Today/Tomorrow: IMD Predicts Monsoon Relief For Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Patna And Dehradun After High Temperature; Full City-Wise Forecast

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Maharashtra Monsoon 2026: When Will Mumbai Welcome Fresh Showers? Check IMD Forecast Here
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Maharashtra Monsoon 2026: When Will Mumbai Welcome Fresh Showers? Check IMD Forecast Here
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